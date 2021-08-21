18 Couples Who Ruled The Early ’00s

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Ah, the early ’00s. Back when celebrity couples were at an all-time high.
The early ’00s were the decade that gave us some of Hollywood’s most surprising romances. I’m looking at you, Tom Cruise and Sofia Vergara.
And also some of the best Hollywood love stories.
Check out all the early ’00s couples you totally forgot were together.
1.
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
2.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
3.
Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray
4.
Jennifer Lopez and Puff Daddy
5.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
6.
Jared Leto and Cameron Diaz
7.
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey
8.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Kirsten Dunst
9.
Nelly and Ashanti
10.
Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson
11.
Wilmer Valderrama and Mandy Moore
12.
Carson Daly and Tara Reid
13.
Kevin Federline and Britney Spears
14.
Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin
15.
Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman
16.
Alexis Phifer and Kanye West
17.
Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams
18.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
What a time to be alive. I can’t wait to look back in a decade and reminisce about all the Hollywood couples who ruled the ’20s.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!