18 Couples Who Ruled The Early ’00s

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Ah, the early ’00s. Back when celebrity couples were at an all-time high.


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The early ’00s were the decade that gave us some of Hollywood’s most surprising romances. I’m looking at you, Tom Cruise and Sofia Vergara.


Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

And also some of the best Hollywood love stories.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Check out all the early ’00s couples you totally forgot were together.


Peter Kramer / Getty Images

1.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Ryan and Rachel met on the set of The Notebook and broke things off after two years of dating. 

2.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt


Bob Riha Jr. / Getty Images

These two met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in the summer of 2004, but according to them, they didn’t start dating until shortly after Brad’s divorce from Jennifer Aniston. They married in 2014 before calling it quits in 2016. 

3.

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

These two had one of the shortest Hollywood marriages ever. They met while filming the hit teen drama series One Tree Hill before getting engaged in 2004, got married in 2005, and split five months later. 

4.

Jennifer Lopez and Puff Daddy


Bob Riha Jr. / Getty Images

Yes, they dated. For two years, between 1999 and 2001. 

5.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

They ruled the early ’00s, and I guess now the roaring ’20s. The pair originally dated for a year and a half before reuniting 17 years later in the summer of 2021. 

6.

Jared Leto and Cameron Diaz


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The couple dated for four years, between 1999 and 2003, before going their separate ways. 

7.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey


Brian Zak / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

When you think early ’00s love stories, it’s hard not to think of these two. They were married for four years, with an epic MTV show to go with it. 

8.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Kirsten Dunst


Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The pair dated from 2002 to 2004 and even shared a home in the Hollywood Hills together. 

9.

Nelly and Ashanti


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Nelly met Ashanti at the 2003 Grammy Awards, where he won his first award for Best Rap/Song Performance. The two started dating a year later before separating in 2014 after 10 years together. 

10.

Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson


Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The two dated almost the entire time they starred together on the teen drama The OC. They called it quits after three years together, ahead of the show’s final season. 

11.

Wilmer Valderrama and Mandy Moore


L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

The pair dated from 2000 to 2002 and were at the top of the Hollywood goals list the entire time. 

12.

Carson Daly and Tara Reid


Steve Azzara / Corbis via Getty Images

The couple dated for nearly two years and got engaged in 2000 before calling off the wedding in 2001.

13.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears


Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The pair were married for three years, between 2004 and 2007, and had two sons together. 

14.

Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

The couple kept their relationship very low-key, so it may come as a surprise to learn that the pair were actually together for around eight years. 

15.

Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

The pair dated, and were even engaged at one point, around 2002. 

16.

Alexis Phifer and Kanye West


Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Before Kim Kardashian, Kanye had a long-term relationship with designer Alexis Phifer. The two were even engaged to be married for a little over a year before calling it off in 2008. 

17.

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams


Brian Zak / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The actors were together for three years and had a daughter together. 

18.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon


Christian Jentz / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Staying true to their spontaneous nature, the pair were only together for six weeks before deciding to get married. They stayed married for eight years and became tabloid sensations, but all good things must come to an end. 

What a time to be alive. I can’t wait to look back in a decade and reminisce about all the Hollywood couples who ruled the ’20s.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR