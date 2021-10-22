18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
3.
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi celebrated their 1-year anniversary with a string of photos and videos.
4.
Shawn Mendes received some bedroom cuddles from his dog.
6.
Jared Leto goofed off while filming the Great Wide Open with Alex Honnold.
7.
Usher hung out with his prodigy Justin Bieber.
8.
Nicole Richie made sure her lizard always had a shoulder to lean on.
9.
Josh Peck, Phill Lewis, and Hilary Duff brought millennial childhood to the set of How I Met Your Father.
10.
Alexa PenaVega called out people questioning her parenting skills after she accidentally closed the door on her son’s fingers.
11.
Emma Watson interviewed one of her idols, Al Gore, and couldn’t control her excitement.
12.
Damson Idris teased more scenes from the upcoming season of Snowfall.
13.
Chrissy Teigen’s kids left her a few adorable messages asking her to call them.
14.
Jenny Han announced Anna Cathcart is getting a To All the Boys spin-off called XO, Kitty.
15.
The Jonas Brothers hung out in front of an elevator.
16.
Willow Smith caught a vibe in the mirror.
17.
Jason Momoa shared cast photos from his Dune press tour.
18.
Finally, Kanye West legally changed his name to Ye and debuted his new haircut.
