18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

LeBron and Savannah James celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.
Vin Diesel wrote a sweet message in memory of his Fast & Furious cast mate and friend, Paul Walker.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z skipped the Met Gala and partied on a yacht.
Drake shared a fun photo of his 3-year-old son Adonis.
Kerry Washington laughed along to an Olivia Pope-inspired TikTok.
Keke Palmer proved you should never pass up a photo opp, even if it’s in front of a 7-Eleven security camera.
Hilary Duff made a wardrobe transformation, thanks to H&M.
Meghann Fahy and Sarah Ramos reenacted a scene from Reese Witherspoon’s 1996 film Fear.
Kate Hudson and her longtime partner Danny Fujikawa got engaged.
Uzo Aduba revealed she privately married Robert Sweeting last year.
Drew Barrymore was paid a visit from her bestie Cameron Diaz.
B.J. Novak ordered a drink that would put a smile on the face of any fan of The Office.
