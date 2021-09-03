18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Here’s what you might’ve missed!


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed Celeb

1.

Tom Holland wished his Spider-Man co-star and alleged girlfriend Zendaya a happy 25th birthday.

2.

Shawn Mendes congratulated his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, on all the hard work she put into her new film, Cinderella.

3.

Drake shared the hilarious cover art for his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy.

4.

Bad Bunny gave fans a summer photo dump.

5.

Hilary Duff teased fans with a first look at the HIMYM spin-off, How I Met Your Father.

6.

Kourtney Kardashian’s makeout session with Travis Barker caused a weird interaction between her exes.

7.

Priyanka Chopra served up a midday snack for her hubby Nick Jonas.

8.

KJ Apa remembered the time he fit Camila Mendes’ entire fist in his mouth.

9.

Bella Hadid reminisced about her time as an açaí bowl-maker.

10.

Nicki Minaj was shocked to hear her son say, “Hi.”

12.

Kate Walsh announced her return to Grey’s Anatomy in the trendiest way.


@katewalsh / instagram.com

13.

Lil Nax X held a pregnancy photo shoot for his first child: His debut album Montero.

14.

NeNe Leakes mourned the death of her husband Gregg Leakes, who died at 66 after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

15.

Shakira enlisted her favorite backup dancers, AKA her sons, to do a TikTok.


@shakira / instagram.com

16.

Beanie Feldstein and her girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts headed up to Big Sur.

17.

Cole Sprouse shared a bunch of sweet and funny photos for his girlfriend, Ari Fournier’s, birthday.

18.

And Willow Smith shed a few tears.

