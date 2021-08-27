18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
5.
Eric Stonestreet trolled those saying he looked too old to be engaged to his fiancé Lindsay Schweitzer, with a FaceTuned photo of her.
7.
Edgar Ramírez shared a heartbreaking post about recently losing his aunt, uncle, grandmother, and agent to COVID-19.
8.
G Herbo’s son had the perfect reaction to the viral crate challenge.
9.
Halsey celebrated the release of her new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.
10.
Nicole Richie wished her younger sister Sofia a happy birthday.
12.
And Perrie Edwards also announced the birth of her child with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
13.
Love Island USA’s Cashay Proudfoot hit up Times Square with Cinco, and a few other cast members.
14.
Kendrick Lamar shared a cryptic post on his Instagram, leading to this website, where he announced he’ll be releasing his final album with TDE.
15.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II couldn’t contain his excitement after finishing his Candyman press run.
17.
Kim Kardashian shared her Star Search audition video that also included Kourtney and Khloé.
18.
And finally, Reese Witherspoon did her happy dance after her kids returned to school.
