18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week
18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week
Entertainment

18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

by Bradly Lamb
by Bradly Lamb

Here’s what you might’ve missed!


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed Celeb

1.

Selena Gomez said, “Hi,” in a variety of ways.

2.

Chris Hemsworth bonded with his younger brother Liam.

3.

Nick Cannon mourned the loss of his 5-month-old son Zen.

4.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were attached at the hip…or should we say, by the pinky.

5.

Dove Cameron debuted a new hair color.

6.

Ciara introduced fans to the #BalanceChallenge.

7.

Kim Kardashian reminded fans of what early ’90s fashion looked like.

9.

Maluma discovered the perfect food and drink combo.

10.

Kevin Bacon let loose while jamming to Silk Sonic.


instagram.com

11.

Kerry Washington gave fans a behind-the-scenes look of the #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience productions.

12.

Joey King celebrated Hanukkah.

13.

While Nicki Minaj celebrated her 39th birthday.

14.

James Pickens Jr. posted a Grey’s Anatomy throwback.

15.

Kristin Davis paid homage to the Sex and the City cast, both old and new.

16.

Olivia Rodrigo took over a DMV.

17.

Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu reunited, giving fans serious Disney Channel nostalgia.

18.

And Josh Peck and Miranda Cosgrove gave us a serious case of “the feels” with this reunion.

