18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed Last Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
3.
Timothée Chalamet debuted photos from his new film Wonka.
4.
Eve announced she and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together.
5.
Selena Gomez shared a bittersweet caption about Only Murders in the Building coming to an end, as well as, filming the pending second season.
6.
Halsey opened up about society’s expectation for women to “bounce back” after pregnancy.
7.
Jennifer Aniston celebrated one year with her furry friend Lord Chesterfield.
8.
Jake Gyllenhaal joined in on the red flags internet trend.
9.
Juno Temple reflected on her time on Ted Lasso and her excitement for Season 3.
10.
Drake was all smiles at his son’s fourth birthday party.
11.
Cardi B was gifted a mansion in the Dominican Republic by her husband Offset for her 29th birthday.
12.
Lady Gaga arrived to Las Vegas in style.
14.
Chace Crawford hung out with Kim Kardashian after their hilarious SNL segment.
15.
Jaz Sinclair gushed about her boyfriend Ross Lynch, while also promoting his new album.
16.
Isla Fisher wished her husband Sacha Baron Cohen a happy 50th birthday.
17.
Carlos PenaVega tried to teach his son Spanish.
instagram.com
18.
And Beyoncé blessed us with seven photo dumps.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!