18 Celebrities Who Had An Abortion

Shortly after the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, singer Stevie Nicks opened up to the Guardian about how abortion rights should have been her “generation’s fight.”

She also spoke about choosing to have an abortion in 1997, when Fleetwood Mac was at its peak, saying: “If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac. There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs … I would have had to walk away… And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy. And I thought: you know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.”