Entertainment

18 Actors Christmas Movies Then Vs Now

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Jude Law’s daughter from The Holiday (2006) is a grown woman now!!!

Here’s what Kieran Culkin looked like as Fuller in Home Alone (1990):

Here’s what Kieran Culkin looks like today:


Arturo Holmes / WireImage / Getty Images

Here’s what Taylor Momsen looked like as Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000):


Universal Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here’s what Taylor Momsen looks like today:

Here’s what Mara Wilson looked like as Susan Walker in Miracle on 34th Street (1994):


20th Century Fox / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here’s what Mara Wilson looks like today:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Here’s what Zooey Deschanel looked like as Jovie in Elf (2003):


New Line Cinema / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here’s what Zooey Deschanel looks like today:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Here’s what Johnny Galecki looked like as Russ Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989):


Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here’s what Johnny Galecki looks like today:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Here’s what Arnold Schwarzenegger looked like as Howard Langston in Jingle All the Way (1996):

Here’s what Arnold Schwarzenegger looks like today:


Michael Owens / Getty Images

Here’s what Denzel Washington looked like as Dudley in The Preacher’s Wife (1996):


Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here’s what Denzel Washington looks like today:


Sean Zanni / Getty Images

Here’s what Catherine O’Hara looked like as Kate McCallister in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992):

Here’s what Catherine O’Hara looks like today:

Here’s what Queen Latifah looked like as Georgia Byrd in Last Holiday (2006):


Paramount Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here’s what Queen Latifah looks like today:


NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

Here’s what Tim Allen looked like as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in The Santa Clause (1994):


Disney / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here’s what Tim Allen looks like today:


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Here’s what Peter Billingsley looked like as Ralphie in A Christmas Story (1983):


MGM / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here’s what Peter Billingsley looks like today:


Morgan Lieberman / Getty Images

Here’s what Olivia Olson looked like as Joanna in Love Actually (2003):

Here’s what Olivia Olson looks like today:

Here’s what Sarah Jessica Parker looked like as Meredith in The Family Stone (2005):


20th Century Fox / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here’s what Sarah Jessica Parker looks like today:


James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

Here’s what Gabrielle Union looked like as Nancy Taylor in The Perfect Holiday (2007):


Yari Film Group Releasing / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here’s what Gabrielle Union looks like today:


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Here’s what Miffy Englefield looked like as Sophie in The Holiday (2006):

Here’s what Miffy Englefield looks like today:

Here’s what Karolyn Grimes looked like as Zuzu Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life (1946):

Here’s what Karolyn Grimes looks like today:

Here’s what Jamie Lee Curtis looked like as Nora Krank in Christmas with the Kranks (2004):


Columbia Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Here’s what Jamie Lee Curtis looks like today:


David Livingston / Getty Images for Fashion Media

And here’s what Thomas Brodie-Sangster looked like as Sam in Love Actually (2003):

Here’s what Thomas Brodie-Sangster looks like today:


Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

