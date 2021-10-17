17 Wild Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Quotes



Mega / GC Images / Via Getty



She told Jimmy Kimmel Live, “Eternity is torture in itself because there’s no beginning, middle, or end, so you have, like, a real ego death. It’s your own psychological hell.”

Among the Indigenous people of the Amazon, ayahuasca is used as a spiritual medicine, but the “spiritual tourism” that many white Westerners participate in has been criticized as cultural appropriation.