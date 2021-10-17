17 Wild Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Quotes

We’re living in 2021, while they’re living in a vampire fantasy romance novel.
Their relationship, which was confirmed in June 2020, tends to stay in the news, inspiring everything from viral headlines to that Saturday Night Live parody. Most often, what gets people talking is the, ahem, unique way they talk about each other.
Here are 17 of the wildest things Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have said about each other:
1.
On their first Valentine’s Day together, MGK made their relationship Instagram official with the caption, “I wear your blood around my neck,” because he was indeed wearing a vial of Megan’s blood around his neck.
2.
The same day, she shared a poem for him on Instagram, which ended by calling him “Rehab Barbie.”
3.
She said that they’re not soulmates — they’re “twin flames,” which she describes as “where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think.”
4.
Megan said that the first time she met MGK at a party, she couldn’t see his face because their “spirit guides” were “luring [them] away from each other.”
5.
Her first words to him were, “You smell like weed.”
6.
His not-so-romantic response was, “I am weed.”
7.
Megan said that she wore her “naked dress” to the 2021 VMAs because “he was like, ‘You’re gonna be naked tonight.'”
8.
MGK said that when he was 18, he hung Megan’s 2008 GQ photos on his wall because he was a huge Transformers fan.
9.
She said that during a trip they took to Costa Rica to take the hallucinogenic drug ayahuasca in a “proper setting with Indigenous people,” she went “to hell for eternity.”
10.
She called him her “achingly beautiful boy” on Instagram.
11.
He said that the tattoo she gave him “looks like a fairy ghost did it.”
12.
Upon announcing their joint GQ cover, she said their love story was “the tale of two outcasts and star crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare.”
13.
Megan said that her nicknames for MGK are “cookie,” “buddha,” and “booby.”
14.
On Instagram, MGK said, “Life without you is worse than death.”
15.
On Instagram, Megan caption a picture of their best Bella and Edward impression, “And you, their best beloved one, are now to me, flesh of my flesh; blood of my blood.”
16.
On Instagram, he told her that he “waited for eternity to find you again.”
17.
And finally, she said that their souls “are so intertwined on that higher plane” and “a lot of [our relationship] is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us.”
