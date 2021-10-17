17 Wild Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Quotes

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

We’re living in 2021, while they’re living in a vampire fantasy romance novel.

Table of Contents

For better or worse, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood.

Their relationship, which was confirmed in June 2020, tends to stay in the news, inspiring everything from viral headlines to that Saturday Night Live parody. Most often, what gets people talking is the, ahem, unique way they talk about each other.

Here are 17 of the wildest things Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have said about each other:

1.

On their first Valentine’s Day together, MGK made their relationship Instagram official with the caption, “I wear your blood around my neck,” because he was indeed wearing a vial of Megan’s blood around his neck.

2.

The same day, she shared a poem for him on Instagram, which ended by calling him “Rehab Barbie.”

3.

She said that they’re not soulmates — they’re “twin flames,” which she describes as “where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

4.

Megan said that the first time she met MGK at a party, she couldn’t see his face because their “spirit guides” were “luring [them] away from each other.”


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She told GQ, “I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet. We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night…because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away.”

5.

Her first words to him were, “You smell like weed.”


Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

“I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature, and I looked up,” she told GQ.

6.

His not-so-romantic response was, “I am weed.”


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for dcp

“Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb,” she told GQ.

7.

Megan said that she wore her “naked dress” to the 2021 VMAs because “he was like, ‘You’re gonna be naked tonight.'”


Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage / Via Getty

She told ET, “I was like, ‘Whatever you say, daddy!'”

8.

MGK said that when he was 18, he hung Megan’s 2008 GQ photos on his wall because he was a huge Transformers fan.


Michael Hickey / Getty Images

He also said that, at the time, he told one of his classmates that he’d marry her one day.

9.

She said that during a trip they took to Costa Rica to take the hallucinogenic drug ayahuasca in a “proper setting with Indigenous people,” she went “to hell for eternity.”


Mega / GC Images / Via Getty

She told Jimmy Kimmel Live, “Eternity is torture in itself because there’s no beginning, middle, or end, so you have, like, a real ego death. It’s your own psychological hell.”

Among the Indigenous people of the Amazon, ayahuasca is used as a spiritual medicine, but the “spiritual tourism” that many white Westerners participate in has been criticized as cultural appropriation. 

10.

She called him her “achingly beautiful boy” on Instagram.

11.

He said that the tattoo she gave him “looks like a fairy ghost did it.”


Mega / GC Images / Via Getty

He told GQ British Style that it’s the “best tattoo [he’s] ever seen.”

While speaking to the GQ interviewer, they gave each other matching tattoos that say “the darkest fairy tale” because it “alludes back to one of the first text messages [they] ever sent each other.”

12.

Upon announcing their joint GQ cover, she said their love story was “the tale of two outcasts and star crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare.”

13.

Megan said that her nicknames for MGK are “cookie,” “buddha,” and “booby.”


Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty

14.

On Instagram, MGK said, “Life without you is worse than death.”

15.

On Instagram, Megan caption a picture of their best Bella and Edward impression, “And you, their best beloved one, are now to me, flesh of my flesh; blood of my blood.”

16.

On Instagram, he told her that he “waited for eternity to find you again.”

17.

And finally, she said that their souls “are so intertwined on that higher plane” and “a lot of [our relationship] is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us.”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

In an interview with CR Fashion Book, she said, “I think part [of our connection] comes naturally because our relationship is so karmic…”

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR