17 Wild Celebrity House Tours

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Please, PLEASE let me move in.
1.
When Zedd literally walked into the wrong room in his mega mansion because there were too many rooms and doors to keep track of:
3.
When Nicole Scherzinger revealed her super-plushy home theater, complete with lights on the stairs and GIANT velvet couches:
4.
When Shay Mitchell kicked things off by showing us her crystal chandelier, which weighs the same as a small elephant:
5.
When Jessica Alba’s $10 million mansion included a backyard that stretched into another dimension:
7.
When Serena Williams’ house had a whole-ass art gallery, complete with a side room dedicated to her trophies.
9.
When Scott Disick revealed that he watches TV in bed using a 12-foot projector screen that automatically drops from the ceiling:
15.
When Neil Patrick Harris had a parlor bar straight out of a speakeasy, complete with “turn-of-the-century monkeys”:
16.
When Chelsea Handler indulged by installing a personal steam room in her bathroom, complete with special sauna suits:
17.
And finally, when Cara Delevingne had the imagination and the funds to install an actual, functioning VAGINA TUNNEL in her home:
Shoutout to Architectural Digest for always keeping me humble and reminding me how the other half lives!!! 🙃
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!