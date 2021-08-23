17 Reasons You Need To Watch It



Netflix



Sandra says that at this stage in her career — with roles in The Chair and Killing Eve — it has become important for her to incorporate her Korean heritage into her characters. She said, “When you can see exactly what type of dumpling I am holding or you speak Kon-glish, it’s a specific thing that I’m interested in portraying now.” Sandra also said the first time she saw Ji-Yoon’s name in the script it “just lit up something inside, actually seeing a Korean woman’s name on the page.”