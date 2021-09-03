17% of Australians now own crypto, totaling $8B between them: Survey By Cointelegraph

Home Business 17% of Australians now own crypto, totaling $8B between them: Survey By...

By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
One in six Australians now own cryptocurrency, with the total value of their holdings adding up to $8 billion, according to a recent survey.

The full report of the Finder Consumer Sentiment Tracker was posted online on September 2. It is a monthly ongoing survey of 1000 nationally representative Australians conducted by Qualtrics.