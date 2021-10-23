17% of addresses snapped up 80% of all Ethereum NFTs since April By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters.

Open source blockchain analytics firm Moonstream published a report, which found that around 17% of addresses control more than 80% of all nonfungible tokens (NFTs) on .

The report was published on Oct. 21 and the analysis was conducted on more than seven million NFT transactions on the Ethereum blockchain between April 1 and Sept. 25, 2021.