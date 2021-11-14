17 Movie Changes That Cost Millions



Warner Bros / Everett Collection



Snyder departed Justice League to focus on his family after his daughter’s suicide in 2017 so Whedon was brought in to finish the project. While reshoots typically cost between $6 million and $10 million, Justice League proved to be much trickier: namely getting the cast back, adding in scenes and dialogue, and much more.

While Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot weren’t working on other projects when Justice League reshoots began, Ezra Miller and Henry Cavill were. This is when Henry Cavill’s infamous Mission: Impossible mustache comes into play and how it had to be digitally removed. Paramount, the studio behind Mission: Impossible, would not allow Henry to shave his facial hair. Of course, we’ve now seen both the Whedon and Snyder cuts of Justice League after Warner Bros. released the Snyder Cut in 2021.