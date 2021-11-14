17 Movie Changes That Cost Millions

Around $5 billion was spent to reanimate Shrek scenes after Mike Myers changed Shrek’s accent.
2.
Titanic took an extra 22 days to film than originally expected and production costs rose to $200 million because of it. The millions of extra dollars spent went toward more filming days, fixing visual effects, etc.
3.
Cleopatra nearly bankrupted 20th Century Fox in 1963 when the film’s budget topped $42 million after a lot of reshoots had to be done in order to just finish the film.
4.
Mike Myers originally recorded his dialogue for Shrek in an emphasized version of his Canadian accent; however, after a rough cut was shown, he ended up changing to a Scottish accent. Reanimating the scenes cost DreamWorks Animation “$4 million to $5 million.”
5.
Eric Stoltz was originally cast as Marty McFly in Back to the Future before being replaced by Michael J. Fox. The studio had to reshoot all of Stoltz’s scenes, which added $3 million to the overall budget.
6.
Ridley Scott made the decision to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World after the sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey. This change led to the studio spending a reported $10 million on reshoots.
7.
The Lone Ranger actually had to stop production because the film’s budget was rising past $200 million so some action sequences and special effects shots were cut in an attempt to save millions.
8.
Waterworld, which is still considered one of the biggest box office flops, had to spend millions of extra dollars rebuilding the “multimillion dollar” set after it was destroyed by a hurricane.
9.
Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, which starred Idris Elba, had to spend $6 million on reshoots in order to “fill in backstory” for the Man in Black and other issues.
10.
Director Jeff Fowler and Paramount decided to redesign Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog before most of the movie was completed. The redesigns reportedly cost “less than $5 million.”
11.
World War Z had to do extensive reshoots after a first cut of the film was deemed “atrocious.” The cost to reshoot scenes added roughly $40 million to the overall budget.
12.
Zack Snyder and Netflix spent “a few million” to add Tig Notaro to Army of the Dead after they decided to edit out Chris D’Elia following the sexual misconduct allegations against him in June 2020.
13.
Suicide Squad underwent massive reshoots, which included adding more action sequences, in 2016. They cost Warner Bros. reportedly “tens of millions” of dollars.
14.
Screenwriter Tony Gilroy was brought into Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to make rewrites and help oversee reshoots. He was ultimately paid “north of $5 million” to do so.
15.
Solo: A Star Wars Story had to undergo big reshoots after directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired with only a few weeks left of filming. The reshoots added to the overall budget, which ended up being roughly $275 million.
16.
Superman II did extensive reshoots nearly two years after it was originally filmed following director Richard Donner’s departure from the production. The reshoots added millions to the budget, which ended up being $54 million in 1980.
17.
And finally, Toy Story 2 was reworked a lot before it was released, which led to a final budget of $90 million. They had to reanimate and re-record after a majority of the first cut was scrapped.