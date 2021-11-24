17 Hawkeye Behind The Scenes Facts From Rhys Thomas

“We kept playing with Kate’s voice because she’s a very unique character in the comics, especially in her dynamic with Clint. I remember I would ask if we could have another run at some of Kate’s dialogue because she was either too juvenile, too snarky, or whatever,” Rhys said. “It’s a fine line. We went in a lot of circles, but it wasn’t until I met with Hailee, spoke to her, and we started reading scenes together in rehearsals that Kate suddenly unlocked for me. Hailee grounded it in a way that we couldn’t even write. Hailee’s something special in Hawkeye, and she brought it home.”