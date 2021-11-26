17 Funny And Heartfelt Adele Moments

My personal favorite internet beef is Peppa Pig vs. Adele.
Of course, it’s an incredible, heartfelt album that I personally cannot stop listening to. So in celebration of the absolute icon that she is, let’s take a look back at 17 of Adele’s very best moments:
1.
When she was identifying classic British dishes while blindfolded and got understandably excited:
2.
When she shared the special thing she always carries with her in her bag — Heinz ketchup packets:
3.
When she answered this pressing question on her Instagram Live:
4.
When she was an absolute trooper on The Ellen Show, where Ellen was telling her what to do/say in this Jamba Juice:
5.
When she spoke about how her year eight English teacher — Miss McDonald — inspired her…and then Miss McDonald surprised her onstage:
6.
…and then when she made Alan Carr come up and sing “Make You Feel My Love” so she could get her makeup fixed.
I highly recommend you watch the whole heartwarming clip for yourself below, or read about it here.
7.
When she shut down this interviewer who suggested Ed Sheeran’s album might be competition:
8.
When she was asked about her prized possession and brought out this gem:
9.
When she was having the time of her life during an interview with this voice-changing app (and STILL sounded amazing):
10.
When she explained how she broke her Grammy for Beyoncé:
11.
When she had the perfect explanation for why she’s not personally on Twitter:
12.
When she explained why she’s not making “TikTok” music:
13.
When she was an absolute icon and went undercover in a group of Adele impersonators:
14.
When she was the biggest Ted Lasso fan and started fangirling back and forth with Hannah Waddingham during An Audience With Adele:
15.
When she was hilariously honest about her son’s musical abilities:
16.
When she was the chillest celebrity on “Carpool Karaoke”:
17.
And finally, when she surprised us all by effortlessly rapping “Monster”:
We have no choice but to stan! 🤷🏻♀️