17 Famous Musicians Singing Then Vs. Now

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
It’s like stepping into a time machine.
1.
Here’s Justin Bieber performing at the live Season 20 finale of The Voice in May 2021:
And here he is covering Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” on a couch in like 2008:
2.
Here’s Jessie J performing at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in 2020:
And here she is (flawlessly) performing “Mama Knows Best” in her bedroom in 2009:
3.
Here’s Ariana Grande performing at the Grammys in 2020:
And here she is singing a cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Believe in You and Me” in 2012:
4.
Here’s Billie Eilish performing in Miami during her Where Do We Go? World Tour in 2020:
And here she is singing with her brother, Finneas, in a clip from back in the day:
5.
Here’s Megan Thee Stallion performing at Lollapalooza in July 2021:
And here she is performing in a freestyle video in 2017:
6.
Here’s Charlie Puth performing at the Country Music Awards in 2020:
And here he is in a music video for “The Pickle Song” from way back when:
7.
Here’s Miley Cyrus performing with Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J at Lollapalooza in July 2021:
And here she is rapping about why she deleted Twitter in 2009:
8.
Here’s Tori Kelly performing at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony in 2020:
And here she is singing a cover of Paramore’s “The Only Exception” in 2009:
9.
Here’s Alessia Cara performing at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2019:
Now here she is singing a cover of Jessie J’s “Price Tag” in 2011:
10.
Here’s Shawn Mendes performing at the American Music Awards in 2020:
And here he is singing a cover of the Neighbourhood’s “Sweater Weather” in 2013:
11.
Here’s Ed Sheeran performing on The Late Late Show with James Corden in July 2021:
And here he is singing “Autumn Leaves” out in nature in 2009:
12.
Here’s Lizzo performing at the Brit Awards in 2020:
And here she is singing a cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You” in 2011:
13.
Here’s Adele performing at the Grammys in 2017:
14.
Here’s 5 Seconds of Summer performing at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in 2019:
And here they are performing a cover of “Teenage Dirtbag” during Christmastime in 2011:
15.
Here’s Chloe x Halle performing at the Grammys in 2019:
And here they are performing a cover of Beyoncé’s “Love On Top” in 2011:
16.
Here’s Dua Lipa performing at the Brit Awards in 2021:
And here’s a clip of her singing “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child a long time ago:
17.
And finally, here’s Darren Criss performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2019:
And here he is performing in A Very Potter Musical in 2009:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF