17 Celebs Who Won’t Leave Their Kids An Inheritance



Michael Brochstein/ZUMA Wire/Alamy



The man who co-founded Home Depot is worth $8.8 billion today and he is desirous of leaving an enormous chunk of his enormous fortune to his foundation after his death. He told the Atlanta Journal Constitution, “I’ve got all the houses I need. I live very well. My kids are taken care of. Everything I live for now is finding the right things to put my money into and that can give me a rate of return in emotion and doing good things for this world.”

He elaborated in his Giving Pledge letter, “It has always been my belief that leaving enormous wealth for our children does nothing to stimulate their ability to make it on their own. I too believe that all our efforts in creating the wealth that we have would give us a great deal more joy if we were to disperse as much of it during our lifetimes.”