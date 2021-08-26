17 Celebs Who Got The COVID Vaccine And 8 Who Refuse To

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
From Britney Spears to Samuel L. Jackson.
A few days ago, I took a look at celebrities who have made anti-vax statements in the past. And that got me wondering, “How do celebs currently stand on the COVID vaccine?”
So I thought it’d be interesting to find out which celebs are for the vaccine and which ones are against it:
In March, the Deadpool actor shared a picture of himself getting the vaccine on Twitter. “Finally got 5G,” he joked.
2.
For: Blake Lively
In March, the Gossip Girl actor posted a picture on Instagram of herself gazing at the person administering her shot. “Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me,” she wrote.
3.
Against: Rob Schneider
The Deuce Bigalow actor frequently posts controversial statements on Twitter. Last month, he shared an illogical meme with the word, “Winner!”
He also called the vaccine an “experimental gene therapy” and used the hashtag “2ndAmendmentIsForThis.”
4.
For: Martha Stewart
In January, she shared a video of herself about to get the vaccine. “I am so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff,” she wrote. “Here’s to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines. We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic.”
5.
For: Britney Spears
After getting the vaccine in April, the singer shared an update on Twitter. “The people on the internet said it was really really bad, was like a bullet going through your arm. It was nothing. I feel nothing. I’m fine.”
6.
Against: M.I.A.
7.
For: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
In April, the couple posted a pic on Instagram of themselves flexing with Band-Aids over their injection sites. “Let’s (NOT) Get It!” Joe wrote.
8.
For: Mindy Kaling
After getting the vaccine in April, the actor shared a picture of herself smiling on Instagram and wrote, “Vaxx’d, wax’d, and ready to pay my tax.”
9.
Against: Offset
In December 2020, TMZ asked the Migos rapper if he would be getting the vaccine. “I don’t trust it,” he replied. He also mentioned his distrust in the government because they haven’t done enough to help the Black community.
Two months ago, Offset said that he still hasn’t been vaccinated while on the radio show The Breakfast Club. “I’m not tryna be a lab rat, man,” he said.
10.
For: Mariah Carey
In April, the singer posted a video of herself getting the vaccine on Instagram. When the shot was administered, she let out a couple squeals and then sang a high note!
11.
For: Hugh Jackman
In April, the X-Men actor shared an image on Instagram of himself getting the vaccine. “Wolverine’s healing ability can’t save me from COVID,” he wrote. “But the vaccine can. Get it!”
12.
Against: Letitia Wright
In December 2020, the Black Panther actor shared a now-deleted tweet with a link to a video containing misinformation about the vaccine.
After receiving major backlash, she wrote, “If you don’t conform to popular opinions but ask questions and think for yourself…you get canceled.”
13.
For: Dolly Parton
The singer has been a huge supporter of the COVID vaccine. Last year, she donated $1 million to fund research that resulted in Moderna’s vaccine.
In March, the singer shared a video of herself on Instagram. To encourage fans to get vaccinated, she sang along to the tune of her hit song, “Jolene,” but replaced the name with the word “vaccine.” After her shot was administered, she exclaimed, “I did it!”
14.
For: Kerry Washington
In April, the Scandal actor shared a picture of herself on Instagram with a “pro-vaxxer” sweatshirt. “Baby Got Vaxxed!” she wrote. “For my family. For the people I love. And for all of YOU!”
15.
Against: Samaire Armstrong
The former The O.C. star frequently posts anti-vax statements on Twitter. Last month, she called the COVID vaccine an “untested shot made by criminals.”
16.
For: Rosario Dawson
In March, the Mandalorian actor posted a video of herself flexing with a Band-Aid over her arm. “Was thrilled to get my first vaccine shot,” she wrote. “They are the best weapon we have…to combat the deadly pandemic that has been ravaging our country and our communities for the past year.”
17.
For: Jonathan Van Ness
In February, the Queer Eye star shared a picture of themself on Instagram getting the vaccine. They explained that their local vaccine program expanded to include people with HIV (the CDC has since declared the vaccine safe for HIV-positive folks). “This was my first shot, and other than minor soreness in my arm, had no side effects and will get my second shot in a few weeks,” they added.
18.
Against: Laura Osnes
Last week, the Broadway star took to Instagram to address reports that she had been fired from an upcoming show for refusing to get the vaccine. She wrote, “I believe individuals have the right to do the research, consult a doctor, and come to their own conclusions before deciding whether or not to get any injection.”
“I stand by the decision my husband and I, with input from our physician, have made for ourselves, our family planning, and our future.”
19.
For: Ariana Grande
Earlier this month, the singer tweeted that she was “vaxxed n’ masked.” She wrote, “This is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible. This thing is not yet over!”
20.
For: Samuel L. Jackson
In January, the actor shared pictures of himself in line for the vaccine. “At the Forum, getting that first jab!!” he wrote.
21.
Against: Anwar Hadid
In December 2020, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid hosted a Q&A on Instagram. He told his fans he would “absolutely not” get the vaccine. “Either I just don’t get [COVID], or I get it and, god willing, heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally.”
“Our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think,” he added.
22.
For: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
In May, the Jumanji actor posted a selfie on Instagram of himself getting the second shot. He said, “Mahalo” to all the “front line healthcare warriors here in the US and around the world.”
23.
For: Steve Martin
In January, the comedian tweeted some good news and some bad news. “Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!”
24.
Against: Chet Hanks
A few weeks ago, the infamous son of beloved actor Tom Hanks shared a video on Instagram. He pretended to encourage fans to get the vaccine and then yelled, “Psych!”
“Bitch!” he continued. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! I never had COVID. Y’ain’t sticking me with that motherfucking needle!”
Despite what some of these celebrities have said, the COVID vaccine is proven to be safe. In fact, Pfizer’s vaccine recently got the FDA’s full approval. To learn more about the safety of COVID vaccines, you can check out the CDC’s website.
