17 Celebrities Who Were Cheated On, And Spoke Out

JLo, Gabrielle Union, Robert Pattinson, Sandra Bullock, and more.

1.

Halle Berry learned from a tabloid that her second husband, Eric Benét, was cheating on her. It was only after she threatened to sue the publication for printing lies that her husband admitted he actually was cheating — with several women.


What she’s said about it: “I’ve learned that when I see a flag in a relationship next time, recognize it as a flag,” she told Oprah. “Don’t think, ‘Oh, that’s just a shadow.’ That’s a flag. And when I looked back at our relationship, I saw the flags… But I wanted this relationship, I loved this man so much, that I made up in my mind it wasn’t a flag.”

2.

Eva Longoria has opened up about discovering that her then-husband, Tony Parker, was having an affair.


What she’s said about it: “Society usually thinks there’s something wrong with the woman. ‘Oh, he cheated on her, so she must not have been sexually satisfying him. She must have been a ball and chain!’ Why did he have to have a reason to cheat that had do with me?… I am so secure in who I am. I really am,” she said in interview on Lifetime.

3.

Sandra Bullock suffered a highly-publicized cheating scandal with her then-husband Jesse James, right as they were going through the process of adopting a child. Sandra divorced Jesse and adopted the baby by herself.


What she’s said about it: “We’re all where we’re supposed to be. I am exactly where I want to be now. You can’t go backward. I’m not going backward… I’m grateful that I’m here, blessed to have what I have. Nobody can be prepared for anything,” she told Vogue, adding: “It happened, but I’m so lucky to be sitting where I am sitting.”

4.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been happily married for several years — but when they were engaged, Dwyane fathered a child with another woman.


What she’s said about it: “In 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman,” she wrote in her memoir. “It should go without saying that we were not in a good place in our relationship at the time that child was conceived. But we were in a much better place when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience.”

5.

Sienna Miller left her husband Jude Law after he had an affair with the family nanny, all while she was starring in a West End play.


What she’s said about it: “That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do,” she told the Daily Beast. “There’s a whole six weeks of that experience that I don’t remember. I have no recollection of it. People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don’t remember. I was in so much shock over it all.”

6.

Shania Twain’s husband had an affair with her best friend — who was also married to a man named Frédéric Thiébaud. Both couples got divorced, and in a wild twist of fate, Shania and Frédéric ending up falling in love and getting married.


What she’s said about it: “It’s twisted. But so beautifully twisted,” she told AARP. “Sometimes I get overwhelmed coping with things, but experience also teaches you how to manage. When you get older, you have so much experience at falling and getting up. You’re not going to stop falling. But you will get better at getting up and brushing yourself off. I believe that. I’ve lived it.”

7.

Robert Pattinson was dating Kristen Stewart when she was photographed making out with director Rupert Sanders, although he now has a sense of humor about the whole ordeal.


What he’s said about it: “Shit happens, you know? It’s just young people… it’s normal! And honestly, who gives a shit?” he told Esquire with a laugh. “The hardest part was talking about it afterwards. Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can’t predict.”

8.

Emma Thompson was married to Kenneth Branagh until he allegedly had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter. Emma says the experience helped her film that heartbreaking scene in Love Actually, where her character realizes she’s being cheated on.


What she’s said about it: “You can’t hold on to anything like that. It’s pointless. I haven’t got the energy for it. Helena and I made our peace years and years ago,” she told the Sunday Times. “Oh, we are [alike]. Being slightly mad and a bit fashion-challenged. Perhaps that’s why Ken loved us both. She’s a wonderful woman, Helena.”

9.

After Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck divorced, it was rumored that he was cheating with their family nanny, although Jennifer says she didn’t even know about it when they agreed to split.


What she’s said about it: “Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives,” she told Vanity Fair, adding: “I have had to have conversations about the meaning of ‘scandal.'”

10.

Christina Milian found out her (now ex) husband, singer The-Dream, was cheating on her with his assistant, just months after she gave birth to their daughter.


What she’s said about it: “I learned a lot about myself this year. I learned what I can handle. I learned how much I can take. I learned who I am and what I will accept for myself and my daughter,” she told Latina magazine. “I feel brand new. I’ve been to hell and back, but I survived. I’m stronger for it and now I’m ready for the next phase of my life.”

11.

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quad separated in 2000, which the media blamed on her affair with Russell Crowe. But Meg later revealed that Dennis was unfaithful for much of their marriage before she engaged in her own affair.


What she’s said about it: “It was a great story. But what wasn’t in the story was the reality of my marriage for nine years. Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful. I found out more about that once I was divorced,” she told In Style. “My time as a scarlet woman was really interesting. As painful as it was, it was also incredibly liberating. I didn’t have to care about what people thought.”

12.

Nine months after Fergie and Josh Duhamel got married, a stripper publicly accused Josh of engaging in an affair with her. He admitted to visiting her club but denied the affair. Fergie later opened up about the whole ordeal, and said the two went to therapy over it.


What she’s said about it: “When you go through difficult times, it really makes you stronger as a unit, as a partnership. It does for us, anyways. Our love today is a deeper love. Definitely,” she told Oprah. “We’re stronger today definitely because of anything difficult that’s happened with us. We deal with it, we communicate. Communicating’s the most important thing.”

13.

JLo has opened up about being cheated on in past relationships, without naming any names.


What she’s said about it: “It’s about realizing it’s not about you,” she told Glamour UK. “When someone cheats on you, it’s about them…about their shortcomings. It makes it feel like it’s about our shortcomings, like there was something wrong with us. But the truth is, it’s really their ego, and what they need to fill within themselves that drives them to do things like that. Not because you weren’t enough.”

14.

Gwen Stefani divorced Gavin Rossdale after allegedly discovering through a shared iPad that he was having an affair with their family nanny.


What she’s said about it: “It was the beginning of hell. Like six, seven, eight months of torture, trying to figure out this big secret,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “My dreams were shattered. All I wanted my whole life was to have babies, be married, like what my parents have.”

15.

Kathie Lee Gifford’s late husband, Frank Gifford, was caught having an affair with a flight attendant. It later came out that the woman had been paid by a tabloid to seduce him for a story.


What she’s said about it: “It was absolutely devastating. Nobody knows what I went through. You feel hopeless and you don’t want to live anymore,” she wrote in her memoir. “If this had been chronic behavior from Frank, I would have divorced him like that… It was the right thing for my life to forgive my husband. And then work at forgetting.”

16.

Khloé Kardashian has been through multiple cheating scandals with her on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but continues to take him back.


What she’s said about it: “I know the growth and the work that he’s done. I know all the help that he’s got, and the constant efforts that he makes every single day, and how hard he fought to get back with me currently,” she told Andy Cohen. “I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t really serious.”

17.

Beyoncé discovered that Jay-Z was cheating on her, and turned the experience into the critically-acclaimed album Lemonade.


What she’s said about it: “There are many shades on every journey. Nothing is black or white. I’ve been through hell and back, and I’m grateful for every scar. I have experienced betrayals and heartbreaks in many forms. I have had disappointments in business partnerships as well as personal ones, and they all left me feeling neglected, lost, and vulnerable. Through it all I have learned to laugh and cry and grow,” she wrote in an essay for Vogue.

