17 Celebrities Who Don’t Use A Red Carpet Stylist

By
Bradly Lamb
5

Blake Lively, please teach me your ways.

Most of the time, the amazing ensembles you see celebs sporting on the red carpet are the work of a stylist. They’re responsible for borrowing clothing from designers, scheduling fittings, and helping their famous clients put together the perfect outfit for each event.


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

However, not every celeb relies on a stylist. Some of them prefer to put their outfit choices in their own hands and do all of the work themselves.

Here are 17 celebrities who don’t work with stylists:

1.

Taylor Momsen fired her stylist in 2010 because she “was getting molded into this thing that wasn’t who [she is].”


Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Via Getty

She told MTV that, afterward, she “dressed the way [she] dressed before people saw [her] and [she] was in tabloids.”

2.

Meghan Markle picks out everything she wears herself, according to her wedding makeup artist, Daniel Martin.


Max Mumby / Getty Images

He told CBS News, “There were times when designers wouldn’t send her anything because she wasn’t an A-list actress or she wasn’t doing anything.”

Another one of her close friends told Elle that Markle’s personal style is “groundbreaking, incorporating ethical fashion lines into her wardrobe to highlight important social issues and humanitarian passion projects.”

3.

Timotheé Chalamet develops all of his own red carpet looks, and he often collaborates with his favorite designers directly.


Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Haider Ackermann, a designer who frequently collaborates with Chalamet, told Vogue, “We’re not searching for eccentricity, which is what people may expect. … We’re searching for a new form of elegance, which might be more liberated, more personal, more daring.” 

4.

January Jones pulls her red carpet looks without the help of a stylist because she “[doesn’t] like the idea of paying people to tell [her] that something looks good.”


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

For example, she first saw the blue Versace dress she ended up wearing to the 2009 Golden Globes when she was looking at the collection online. The final look she put together caught the attention of Donatella Versace herself, who was “very impressed” she didn’t work with a stylist.

Jones told Elle, “If I don’t feel it myself, why would I wear it?”

5.

Blake Lively prefers to act as her own stylist because she has “control issues and a big ego.”


Arturo Holmes / WireImage / Via Getty

She told WWD that she screenshots looks she likes from fashion shows then calls them in, and she also works directly with designers she’s friendly with to create custom looks.

She continued, “I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative. In my job, I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle, and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future.”

6.

When Diane Kruger worked with a stylist in the early days of her career, she “started looking like everybody else,” so she styles herself now.


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty

She told Hello Magazine, “For the red carpet, I often borrow dresses from designers though because that’s easier in a way. You give it back, and you don’t have to go shopping for it.”

7.

Dita von Teese said that Diane Kruger is the only “modern celebrity” she admires because they both don’t use stylists.


Franziska Krug / Getty Images for Marcel Remus

She told Stylist, “[Diane Kruger is] like me, we go choose our clothes ourselves, without an entourage.”

8.

The closest thing Camilla Belle has to a personal stylist is her mom, Cristina Routh, who’s a former fashion designer.


Stefanie Keenan / Via Getty

Belle told InStyle, “She’s really taught me everything I know, frankly, and really exposed me to this world from a very early age. Why not stick with what works? I know she has no agenda.”

9.

Erykah Badu never plans what she’s going to wear before it’s time to get ready — “it’s always an of-the-moment thing.”


Gary Miller / Getty Images

She told Vogue, “I make no distinction between what I wear on the street and the stage; it’s all just my style.”

10.

Bryce Dallas Howard buys her own red carpet outfits from department stores or online herself.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

“When you’re not ‘sample’ size, or when you don’t have a direct relationship with a designer, or if you don’t have a lot of notice, those types of size 6 dresses just aren’t that available that much. … So, what I found is that if something is sort of last-minute, or I don’t have a good relationship with a place, then I go to Neiman’s or I get something online,” she told People.

11.

When Marion Cotillard was a Dior ambassador, she chose many of her outfits directly from the designers without a stylist to act as a liason, and she continues to contact other designers directly.


Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Via Getty

She’s incredibly knowledgeable about haute couture and continues to give credit and praise to the people who create her favorite looks. 

At the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, she wore a Chanel gown she’d seen in an exclusive couture collection. She told Harper’s Bazaar, “It gives the designer, in this case Virginie [Viard], so much freedom to create because there are no limits. … I was also deeply touched by the emotion and joy of the seamstresses who made the dress.” 

12.

When Rachel Bilson styles herself, it’s all about “fun and experimenting,” and she’s even “been known to put a necklace in [her] hair.”


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

She told Vogue, “That’s what getting dressed should be. … I think you either enjoy it or you don’t — and I do.”

13.

Olivia Munn isn’t totally confident in her ability to dress herself, and she used to not work with a stylist because she felt that “if [she’s] going to fall, [she’d] rather it be on [herself].”


Frazer Harrison / Via Getty for BAFTA

In 2012, she told People, “One of my best girlfriends works at Vogue, so I send her pictures of things that I like and say to her, ‘How do I put this outfit together?’”

She now works with stylist Jessica Paster, who is willing to think outside the box to put together the perfect looks for Munn. For the 2018 SAG Awards, she ordered the exact Oscar de la Renta dress her client wanted online. 

14.

Starring in Annie Hall inspired Diane Keaton to wear “whatever the hell [she] liked.”


Gabriel Olsen / FilmMagic / Via Getty

“I love clothes. I dress myself,” she told Telegraph.

15.

Emmy Rossum is her own personal stylist because she has fun “playing with clothes” and considers herself “that shallow.”


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

She told HuffPost, “I email the PRs or designers myself, and I pick what I want and they send it to me. And then it gets FedExed back and I never see it again.”

16.

Kate Moss is one of the most notorious celebs who doesn’t use a stylist, according to longtime celeb stylist Sasha Charnin Morrison.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

Morrison told Fashionista that Moss has “a very specific idea of how [she likes] to look and how [to] put [herself] together.” 

17.

And finally, Sienna Miller also has such “great style” that she doesn’t feel the need for a stylist, according to Morrison.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for ATG

“Most actresses need stylists because they simply don’t have the time or the resources to do all that shopping for a junket,” Morrison told Fashionista. “They don’t know where to go or how to make it fit right.”

