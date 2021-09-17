17 Adrienne Bailon Facts

Adrienne was actually discovered by Ricky Martin!
Let’s take a trip on only some of her highlights!
1.
Adrienne Bailon was born in the Lower East Side and is Puerto Rican and Ecuadorian.
2.
In 1999 Adrienne was met Ricky Martin while singing for her church at Madison Square Garden.
3.
Adrienne was a part of the girl group 3LW, alongside Kiely Williams and Naturi Naughton, in the early 2000s.
4.
Adrienne also stared along Raven-Symoné, Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan in 2003 for Disney Channels Cheetah Girls.
5.
Adrienne has also gone on to play roles in That’s So Raven, All You’ve Got, Coach Carter, and more.
6.
Fast-forward to 2013, when Adrienne signed on to host the daytime TV talk show The Real.
7.
And she made history too as being the first Latina to cohost a daytime talk show — on an English language channel!
8.
In 2016, she married her then-boyfriend Israel Houghton and the two tied the knot in Paris.
9.
And while Adrienne is constantly expanding her portfolio in the entertainment industry with various other ventures, she’s also the founder of two brands.
10.
Adrienne, founded xixi in 2018, a jewelry line featuring staples such as hoops, necklaces…
…and New York City–inspired collections, paying homage to her NYC roots.
11.
She has also dived into the handbag and loungewear department with her brand, La Voûte in late 2019.
While La Voûte started with handbags, the brand soon launched a clothing collection, featuring pieces you can wear comfortably, all day long at home or on the go.
12.
In the midst of all of her work, she also started a YouTube channel called All Things Adrienne.
All Things Adrienne includes videos featuring her beauty routine, Q&As, and her upbringing and overall lifestyle. Also you should check out her California house tour because it’s amazing.
13.
Along with her YouTube channel and cohosting The Real, Adrienne was also a contestant on Season 2 of Fox’s The Masked Singer where she finished in third place.
14.
And in 2020 she joined a Season 1of I Can See Your Voice, where she was a judge.
15.
But above all else, Adrienne always makes it known that her pride for New York City is embedded in whatever she is working on.
In the video above she shows us her newest home and explains her plans on renovating it.
And it’s a project that she has had her viewers casually help out on.
17.
But while she may be renovating her newest home, Adrienne, her husband Israel Houghton, and their family are currently on tour for their pop-up, Café New Breed.
Their tour features coffee served by Adrienne and her family.
And while she may be on tour, I can’t wait to see what she has next up her sleeve.
So congrats to Adrienne on all her future accomplishments. I am sure it is well-deserved. 🙂
