17 Actors Who Refused To Watch Their Films

Jodie Sweetin’s got to be the only person in the world who hasn’t even seen an episode of Full House.
And neither has Naveen Andrews, who starred as Sayid.
Connie Britton has only seen a few episodes of American Horror Story, despite starring in Season 1.
Emma Stone has only seen half of Easy A, her first major starring role.
Andrew Lincoln doesn’t watch The Walking Dead, despite being a breakout star of the series.
Adam Driver has only seen the pilot of Girls, despite appearing in 48 other episodes.
Jesse Eisenberg said he didn’t plan on watching Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in which he played iconic villain Lex Luthor.
Jared Leto has never seen Dallas Buyers Club, which he won an Oscar for.
Angelina Jolie hasn’t seen Wanted, which she starred in.
James Van Der Beek never finished Dawson’s Creek, despite being — well — Dawson.
Charisma Carpenter never finished Angel or Buffy the Vampire Slayer, both of which she had major roles in.
Back in 2013, Maggie Smith admitted she’d never seen Downton Abbey.
Joaquin Phoenix has never seen Irrational Man.
As of last year, Constance Wu still hadn’t seen herself in Hustlers.
As of 2009, Nicole Kidman had never seen any of her movies besides Australia and Moulin Rouge! This then includes her Oscar-winning role in The Hours.
And finally, Johnny Depp has never seen Edward Scissorhands.
