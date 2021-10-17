17 Actors Who Refused To Watch Their Films

Jodie Sweetin’s got to be the only person in the world who hasn’t even seen an episode of Full House.

1.

Matthew Fox has never seen Lost, despite starring as Jack for six seasons.


He said he loved the story he got from the script but didn’t watch the actual series.

2.

And neither has Naveen Andrews, who starred as Sayid.


“I shot the show and obviously you see what you shot when you do ADR, of course,” he revealed. “I mean, you read the scripts but I never actually sat down and watched the show.” He did say he would maybe watch it in 20 years.

3.

Connie Britton has only seen a few episodes of American Horror Story, despite starring in Season 1.


She was too scared to watch the whole first season. In fact, when she had to choose an episode to submit herself for Emmy consideration, she had to text the producers and ask for help as she hadn’t seen all the episodes.

4.

Emma Stone has only seen half of Easy A, her first major starring role.


“I haven’t seen it. No, I’ve seen some scenes… But I went to a friends and family screening to see it and I had to get up and walk out. Who wants to watch themselves for that long?” she said of the hit comedy film.

5.

Andrew Lincoln doesn’t watch The Walking Dead, despite being a breakout star of the series.


Lincoln told Entertainment Weekly that he doesn’t like watching himself in projects because he’s tried it in the past and it made him self-conscious: “That defeats the object of what I want to do as an actor, which is to try and be in the role. … I just want to leave myself alone as much as I can. It breaks the spell; it breaks the magic somewhat.”

6.

Adam Driver has only seen the pilot of Girls, despite appearing in 48 other episodes.


“I haven’t watched the show. I saw the pilot and I learned my lesson. I can’t help but see the mistakes,” Driver told Vulture.

7.

Jesse Eisenberg said he didn’t plan on watching Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in which he played iconic villain Lex Luthor.


In fact, Eisenberg said he doesn’t watch any of his films, because “I really like thinking that you’re working in this bubble and I can experience these personal emotions without thinking that it’s going to be scrutinized by, in some cases, a lot of people. In some cases, a small group of people. To take that burden off yourself of thinking about how it’s going to be perceived by other people or myself has kind of made me feel that much more comfortable.”

8.

Jared Leto has never seen Dallas Buyers Club, which he won an Oscar for.


Leto literally plugged his ears as the Times played a clip, saying, “I can’t hear that voice! I’ve never really heard very much of it and I’ve never watched the film. … It can never live up to the expectations I would have of it now because it was such a beautiful experience and the response that it got was really wonderful.” He did say he would watch it at some point in the future.

9.

Angelina Jolie hasn’t seen Wanted, which she starred in.


“I heard it was fun. I feel like I did something right if I can watch something and feel removed enough,” Jolie said, comparing it to Changeling, which she did watch.

10.

James Van Der Beek never finished Dawson’s Creek, despite being — well — Dawson.


He never saw the last episode and has said pretty much an unequivocal no to a reboot.

11.

Charisma Carpenter never finished Angel or Buffy the Vampire Slayer, both of which she had major roles in.


She didn’t watch Angel after her character died and didn’t watch Buffy after she left that show. “Mainly because, for whatever reason — maybe it was the extra responsibility — that I didn’t have time. I was in survival mode,” she said, speaking of the stress of starting a new show.

12.

Back in 2013, Maggie Smith admitted she’d never seen Downton Abbey.


She said she’d maybe watch it one day but didn’t want to then: “Because it’s frustrating. I always see things that I would like to do differently and think, Oh, why in the name of God did I do that?

13.

Joaquin Phoenix has never seen Irrational Man.


After saying he’d never seen the film, Phoenix elaborated that he tries not to watch any of his films: “Paul Thomas Anderson [the director] got me to watch The Master and I saw Her. Those are the only two I’ve seen.” 

14.

As of last year, Constance Wu still hadn’t seen herself in Hustlers.


Wu said she stopped watching anything she was in after Crazy Rich Asians because she wanted to keep herself from being self-critical or dwelling on the past.

15.

Jodie Sweetin says she’s never seen a full episode of Full House.


“I have to be honest. I don’t know that I’ve ever watched an entire episode of Full House. Not sat down for an entire episode,” Sweetin said in 2017, saying she doesn’t have a TV.

16.

As of 2009, Nicole Kidman had never seen any of her movies besides Australia and Moulin Rouge! This then includes her Oscar-winning role in The Hours.


She said she only watched Australia and Moulin Rouge! for Baz Luhrmann.

17.

And finally, Johnny Depp has never seen Edward Scissorhands.


“I’m not sure I saw that film, to be honest with you,” Depp told a fan who asked a question about the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. When Kimmel pressed for whether Depp watched any Tim Burton films, Depp replied, “The ones that I wasn’t in.”

