$16B charity provider enables Bitcoin donations via The Giving Block By Cointelegraph

The Giving Block, a major organization focused on the cryptocurrency donations industry, continues to expand its crypto charity reach with a new partnership.
The organization will be working with charitable platform provider RenPSG to allow its donors to move cryptocurrencies like (BTC) into new donor-advised funds to support nonprofits and other charitable organizations, The Giving Block announced Sept. 23.
