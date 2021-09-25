$16B charity provider enables Bitcoin donations via The Giving Block By Cointelegraph

The Giving Block, a major organization focused on the cryptocurrency donations industry, continues to expand its crypto charity reach with a new partnership.

The organization will be working with charitable platform provider RenPSG to allow its donors to move cryptocurrencies like (BTC) into new donor-advised funds to support nonprofits and other charitable organizations, The Giving Block announced Sept. 23.