16 Yoko Ono Moments The Beatles Get Back

by Bradly Lamb
The Beatles broke up the Beatles.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Disney+ released a new three-part documentary following the Beatles’ last recording sessions before their disbandment, simply titled The Beatles: Get Back.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

The three-part documentary shows rare behind-the-scenes footage of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr recording their last songs together as band in 1969.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

And it also sheds a whole new light on the problematic narrative that’s been around since 1970: Yoko Ono breaking up the Beatles. There are several moments throughout the 7.8 hours of footage that deconstructs this misogynistic theory, and proves an unpopular one instead: the Beatles were actually responsible for breaking up the Beatles.

So, here are some moments from The Beatles: Get Back that prove Yoko Ono was “responsible for breaking up the Beatles.”

*Yoko Ono quietly does a crossword puzzle quietly next to John*

“SHE’S DOING IT, LOOK, SHE’S BREAKING UP THE BEATLES”


Twitter: @Jhammon67

****Sense the tone — she wasn’t responsible, just so we’re all clear!****

1.

When Paul and John were dancing in the control room at Apple Corps music studio, and Yoko looked on at their friendship in the most vicious way possible.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

2.

When she showed up to rehearsals every single day in January 1969 just to get a feel for everyone’s weaknesses, and used it against her soon-to-be husband’s band.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

3.

When she hatched an evil plan to break up John’s friendship with Paul and interrupted their conversation to give John a piece of gum.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

4.

When Yoko took Paul’s soon-to-be wife, Linda Eastman, aside while the Beatles worked on a single song for 2 million hours, and brainstormed ways they could tear the band apart.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

5.

When she refused to attend the Beatles’ last-minute concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps, and wouldn’t sit in the freezing cold after the band played the same batch of songs over and over again.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

6.

When she read the newspaper as the Beatles worked out the legendary tune “Don’t Let Me Down,” and spoke for John when Paul criticized his guitar part.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

7.

When she was the only significant other, family member, or friend in the Beatles’ circle to sit in on their studio sessions and watch them bring legendary songs to life.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

8.

When she totally distracted the band from being productive when she brought in loud, invasive things to pass the time with.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

9.

When Yoko didn’t get along with George, Paul, OR Ringo, and dismissed absolutely everything they had to say.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

10.

When she would talk over John, Paul, George, and Ringo when they were rehearsing songs, and constantly forced her songwriting opinions on the band.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

11.

When she had absolutely no appreciation for the Beatles’ music, and couldn’t stand the thought of ever liking it (let alone dancing to it).


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

12.

When she was a total bore to be around, and never knew how to let loose and have fun in between recording sessions and rehearsals with the band.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

13.

When Yoko controlled John’s entire personality before the Beatles started working on songs, and refused to let him be his true, authentic self.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

14.

When she didn’t laugh at the suuuuuper hilarious banter that was happening behind the scenes in the studio, control room, and elsewhere at Apple Corps and Twickenham Studios.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

15.

When John Lennon was tired, stressed, and drained from the Get Back sessions, playing guitar on his back, and she refused to support or comfort him.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films

16.

And when Yoko bad-mouthed Paul in all three parts of the documentary, further proving just how much she’s always despised him.


Disney+ / Apple Corps Ltd. / WingNut Films / Bettmann / Getty Images

