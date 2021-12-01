16 Yoko Ono Moments The Beatles Get Back

The Beatles broke up the Beatles.
The three-part documentary shows rare behind-the-scenes footage of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr recording their last songs together as band in 1969.
And it also sheds a whole new light on the problematic narrative that’s been around since 1970: Yoko Ono breaking up the Beatles. There are several moments throughout the 7.8 hours of footage that deconstructs this misogynistic theory, and proves an unpopular one instead: the Beatles were actually responsible for breaking up the Beatles.
So, here are some moments from The Beatles: Get Back that prove Yoko Ono was “responsible for breaking up the Beatles.”
1.
When Paul and John were dancing in the control room at Apple Corps music studio, and Yoko looked on at their friendship in the most vicious way possible.
2.
When she showed up to rehearsals every single day in January 1969 just to get a feel for everyone’s weaknesses, and used it against her soon-to-be husband’s band.
3.
When she hatched an evil plan to break up John’s friendship with Paul and interrupted their conversation to give John a piece of gum.
4.
When Yoko took Paul’s soon-to-be wife, Linda Eastman, aside while the Beatles worked on a single song for 2 million hours, and brainstormed ways they could tear the band apart.
5.
When she refused to attend the Beatles’ last-minute concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps, and wouldn’t sit in the freezing cold after the band played the same batch of songs over and over again.
6.
When she read the newspaper as the Beatles worked out the legendary tune “Don’t Let Me Down,” and spoke for John when Paul criticized his guitar part.
7.
When she was the only significant other, family member, or friend in the Beatles’ circle to sit in on their studio sessions and watch them bring legendary songs to life.
8.
When she totally distracted the band from being productive when she brought in loud, invasive things to pass the time with.
9.
When Yoko didn’t get along with George, Paul, OR Ringo, and dismissed absolutely everything they had to say.
10.
When she would talk over John, Paul, George, and Ringo when they were rehearsing songs, and constantly forced her songwriting opinions on the band.
11.
When she had absolutely no appreciation for the Beatles’ music, and couldn’t stand the thought of ever liking it (let alone dancing to it).
12.
When she was a total bore to be around, and never knew how to let loose and have fun in between recording sessions and rehearsals with the band.
13.
When Yoko controlled John’s entire personality before the Beatles started working on songs, and refused to let him be his true, authentic self.
14.
When she didn’t laugh at the suuuuuper hilarious banter that was happening behind the scenes in the studio, control room, and elsewhere at Apple Corps and Twickenham Studios.
15.
When John Lennon was tired, stressed, and drained from the Get Back sessions, playing guitar on his back, and she refused to support or comfort him.
16.
And when Yoko bad-mouthed Paul in all three parts of the documentary, further proving just how much she’s always despised him.