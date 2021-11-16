16 Times Actors Lied To Get Roles

Elba said, “My parents told me not to lie. You gotta look someone in the eye and be honest. I have lied. It’s never worked out for me.” So he came clean and said, “Don’t fire Alexa, she told me not to tell you guys.” Despite the ruse, Elba still got a role; Simon cast him as Stringer Bell, rather than Avon Barksdale, the role for which he was originally trying out. Avon was ultimately played by Wood Harris.



NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

