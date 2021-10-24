16 Stories From Celebrities Who’ve Seen UFOs

3.
Russell Crowe believes his camera captured a UFO moving overhead his office in Woolloomooloo, Australia.
4.
Alicia Keys told us here at BuzzFeed that she believes everyone has seen a UFO at one point or another.
5.
Aaron Rodgers told Pete Holmes that he saw a UFO in New Jersey on the You Made It Weird podcast.
6.
Miley Cyrus claims that she and a friend were chased by UFOs in San Bernardino, California.
7.
Kurt Russell was the pilot who reported the Phoenix Lights UFO sightings.
9.
Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian both took to Twitter to share that they spotted a UFO flying over California in 2015.
10.
Lupe Fiasco was allegedly left with a scar after his close encounter with aliens.
11.
Nick Jonas saw not one, but three flying saucers in his own backyard.
12.
Kacey Musgraves claims to have seen UFOs on multiple occasions.
13.
Shaquille O’Neal saw a UFO while on a double date in California.
15.
Tom DeLonge
16.
And finally, January Jones saw a UFO above a field in Iowa.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!