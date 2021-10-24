16 Stories From Celebrities Who’ve Seen UFOs

By
Bradly Lamb
1.

Demi Lovato posted photos of an alleged UFO they spotted with American ufologist, Dr. Steven Greer, at Joshua Tree.


Mike Pont / FilmMagic / Getty Images

As the host of Peacock’s alien-hunting series Unidentified With Demi Lovato, it’s not shocking the pop star claims to have seen UFOs. “We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less,” Lovato told E! News. “And it was kind of like floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me.” They described the experience as “beautiful” and reality changing. 


Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I had an experience with a UFO when I was in Joshua Tree,” Kesha revealed in a radio interview. “We were just, like, sitting on a rock, and all of a sudden there were fireballs in the sky.” The “Praying” singer has since taken up a hobby of summoning aliens thanks to advice from Demi Lovato. “I’m like trying to get all my friends and family into meditating the aliens to us,” Kesha told Entertainment Tonight.

3.

Russell Crowe believes his camera captured a UFO moving overhead his office in Woolloomooloo, Australia.


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The Les Miserables actor tweeted a video of three timed-exposure photos, which showed the glowing red lights of an alleged UFO. Many skeptics jumped into the conversation, speculating what the actor saw was not a UFO, but merely reflections in glass. Crowe defended his claims, tweeting, “The camera is on a balcony not behind glass.” So what’s the truth? YouTuber ParaBreakdown seems to think what Crowe saw was an “unidentified floating object” or simply a passing sailboat in the nearby bay. 

4.

Alicia Keys told us here at BuzzFeed that she believes everyone has seen a UFO at one point or another.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

When asked if she’s ever met an alien, Keys replied, “Haven’t all of us seen something flying in the sky, and it’s at some random time of night that doesn’t make sense, and it’s not the shape of a plane?” Despite believing in UFOs, it would take a special alien to whisk Keys into space, “I would have to feel the alien’s vibe. I’m a vibe person. If it was ET, I may go.”

5.

Aaron Rodgers told Pete Holmes that he saw a UFO in New Jersey on the You Made It Weird podcast.


Quinn Harris / Getty Images

“It was a snowy night. It was orange and moving in the clouds from left to right, and the bizarre part that was attached to it was, after it was out of sight, we were frozen looking at each other wondering what the hell just happened,” Rodgers shared with Pat McAfee. “About 30 seconds after that, we heard fighter jets.” Rodgers believes the fighter jets were chasing the UFO. 

6.

Miley Cyrus claims that she and a friend were chased by UFOs in San Bernardino, California.


Gary Miller / Getty Images for MC

“I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO,” Cyrus shared with Interview magazine. She described the shape of the object as a “flying snowplow” and claims multiple other cars on the road stopped to get a look. Miley says she was shaken by the experience for nearly a week afterward. “It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around.”

7.

Kurt Russell was the pilot who reported the Phoenix Lights UFO sightings.


Nathan Congleton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The Phoenix Lights phenomenon took place in 1997. Thousands of people reported seeing glowing lights and a V-shaped object in the sky over areas of Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico. Kurt Russell claims to have been the pilot who initially called in the objects while flying his son Oliver to see his girlfriend. “I saw six lights over the airport in absolute uniform in a V shape,” Russell told BBC. “‘I don’t know what they are.’ [Olivier] said, ‘Are we OK here?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna call in,’ and I reported it.”


Lorne Thomson/Redferns / Getty Images

Post Malone revealed having multiple UFO experiences during his interview with Joe Rogan. Post saw his first UFO at the age of 16 when he was staying with his aunt and uncle in upstate New York. “I was looking out the window with my cousin, and it’s just a light that just stays there and then just fuckin’ goes off…I mean, you can’t explain it.” He then went on to explain another sighting in Tarzana, Los Angeles, describing a “forcefield-like” object disappearing into the night sky. 

9.

Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian both took to Twitter to share that they spotted a UFO flying over California in 2015.


Noel Vasquez/GC Images / Getty Images

Both Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner tweeted in excitement when they saw a glowing orb over the skies of Los Angeles. However, the Navy came forward to explain the mysterious light was actually just a “missile test.” Khloé didn’t seem to accept that explanation, tweeting, “The government doesn’t want to admit that we are not alone.” Kardashian seems to have caught the alien-hunting bug and even took her ex, Tristan Thompson, on a hiking trail with “amazing alien energy” on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians

10.

Lupe Fiasco was allegedly left with a scar after his close encounter with aliens.


Scott Legato / Getty Images

Lupe Fiasco recalled an “extra-worldly experience” that happened to him when he was only 11. The rapper says he woke up feeling electrically charged from a shock and then spotted a UFO. “It stops and I look out the window and I see a black disc fly down in front of the window, sits there, and then flies out,” Fiasco reflected on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood morning show. “I had got like a scar on the bottom of my ankle. I don’t know where it came from,” he shared. “I never had surgery there; I don’t remember falling there.”

11.

Nick Jonas saw not one, but three flying saucers in his own backyard.


Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic / Getty Images

When Nick Jonas was 14, he spotted something strange while playing basketball with his friends. “I looked up in the sky, and there was three flying saucers,” Jonas shared with Seth Meyers. “I was convinced it was real, and I looked it up online, and there was three identical sightings in other states. So I am a firm believer in aliens.” 

12.

Kacey Musgraves claims to have seen UFOs on multiple occasions.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for Coachella

Do not be fooled by Kacey Musgrave’s Instagram handle “spaceykacey”; this pop-country artist has a serious fear of extraterrestrials. “I have a very irrational fear of spiders. And alien abductions,” Musgraves told Us Weekly. “Speaking of, I’ve seen several UFOs.” Kacey says she spotted an object hovering in the sky over her hotel in Mexico in addition to two huge fireballs over her Nashville neighborhood. 

13.

Shaquille O’Neal saw a UFO while on a double date in California.


Nick Agro/E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Nothing adds romance to a date like an extraterrestrial spotting — just ask basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, who spotted a UFO while on a double date in 1997. “In Madera, California, and right when we passed the fairground, I could swear I saw a flying saucer come down with all the lights, and it was spinning and then it took off,” O’Neal told Jimmy Kimmel. “We all looked at each other, and it was like, I know that it was a UFO. I don’t care what anybody says.”


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Fran Drescher may have been in outer space before landing in Flushing, Queens. The star of The Nanny says she spotted a UFO in junior high while driving with her dad. Fran’s ex-husband and Nanny co-creator, Peter Marc Jacobson, had a similar experience around the same time. “I think that somehow we were programmed to meet,” Drescher said. “We both have this scar. It’s the exact same scar on the exact same spot.” 

15.

Tom DeLonge


Chiaki Nozu / WireImage / Getty Images

Most people know Tom DeLonge as the guitarist and vocalist of Blink-182, but he’s also a full-blown UFO researcher. Either way, it’s not too surprising that the singer of a song titled “Aliens Exist” would end up on this list. Tom, aka a real-life Fox Mulder, co-founded a company called To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, which aims to collect UFO data and develop new technology related to their findings. DeLonge even has his own UFO story. “I saw some really anomalous stuff one night out in the desert, zipping across the stars, horizon to horizon, zig zagging,” DeLonge revealed to the New York Times. “That really blew my mind because no satellites move that way.”

16.

And finally, January Jones saw a UFO above a field in Iowa.


Noam Galai / WireImage / Getty Images

January Jones says she’s very much into aliens. Perhaps this interest stems from the time she saw a light darting in the sky over a field in Iowa when she was 24. “It was definitely a spaceship,” Jones told Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel teased Jones and asked if she was smoking or if another person witnessed the lights. January said there was another passenger in the car, but he didn’t see the UFO. 

