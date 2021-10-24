16 Stories From Celebrities Who’ve Seen UFOs



Gary Miller / Getty Images for MC



“I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO,” Cyrus shared with Interview magazine. She described the shape of the object as a “flying snowplow” and claims multiple other cars on the road stopped to get a look. Miley says she was shaken by the experience for nearly a week afterward. “It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around.”