Reddit user u/82h8z4 asked the Reddit community to share the most problematic song/lyric in music history, and it turns out most of the submissions were from the past 11 years. Here’s what they had to say.

Note: Some submissions are from BuzzFeed Community users.

Warning: Some submissions include topics of domestic abuse, anti-Asian hate, rape, sexual harassment, and anti-gay abuse. Please proceed with caution.