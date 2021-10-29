16 Musician Couples Who Dated Their Band Members

The couple purchased their first house together and got married in the backyard.

Amy told Cosmopolitan, “It was an intense experience, but Nick and I are still together.”

A year later, they decided to end Karmin, and Amy rebranded as Qveen Herby. Nick is still by her side as her husband and producer.

She also said, “It’s just as exciting to him if not more than holding a microphone and doing choreography. He was not really as excited about those elements, and it was usually me reaching out to the fans anyway. I’m really lucky to have him. I definitely would not be able to afford to put out this much music with somebody that wasn’t as committed!”

Song about their relationship: “Tidal Wave.”