16 Hollywood Couples Who Have A Decade Or More Age Gap

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

I’m still trying to get over the fact that John Stamos is 58 years old…

Let’s start this off relevant: It has been confirmed that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are dating! And, they have a 13 year age gap. Pete is 28 years old and Kim is currently 41.


And, speaking of the Kardashians, 66-year-old Kris Jenner has been dating 41-year-old Corey Gamble — who is the same age as Kim — since 2014. That’s a 25 year age gap.

Musicians Jay-Z (who I can’t believe is 51 years old!) and Beyoncé (who is 40 years old) got hitched back in 2008. There is a 11-year age gap between the two.


There is a 23-year age gap between actor John Stamos (58) and his wife actor and model Caitlin McHugh (35). Fun fact: They met on the set of a Law and Order episode.


Actor Priyanka Chopra — who is 39 years old — has been married to 29-year-old singer Nick Jonas since 2018. There are 10 years between them.


Actor and producer Viola Davis is 56 years old and film, TV, and theater producer Julius Tennon is 67 years old — giving them an 11-year age gap. The two have been married since 2003.


24-year-old Model Camila Morrone has been dating 47-year-old actor Leonardo DiCaprio for about four years. This makes the pair 23 years apart.


Actor Dennis Quaid and PhD student Laura Savoie tied the knot last June. The two have a 39-year age difference — Dennis is 67 years old and Laura is 28 years old.


Model and actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (34) and actor and producer Jason Statham (54) have been together for 11 years. Their age gap is 20 years.


Actors Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have been dating since 2015. Sarah is 46 years old and Holland is 78 years old, making the couple 32 years apart.


Married actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share the same birthday — Sept. 25 — 25 years apart. Catherine is 52 years old and Michael is 77 years old…and they have been married for 22 years.


Actor Paige Butcher is 42 years old and is engaged to 60-year-old actor Eddie Murphy, giving the two an 18-year age gap.


Actor Alec Baldwin is 63 years old and has been married to 37-year-old health expert and author Hilaria Baldwin for eight years. The two have a 26-year age difference.


Blake Lively, 34, and Ryan Reynolds, 45, have been married since 2012. The actors have an 11-year age gap.

Actor Harrison Ford (who is 79 years old) and actor Calista Flockhart (who is 57 years old) have been married since 2010. They are 22 years apart in age.


72-year-old musician David Foster is married to 37-year-old actor Katharine McPhee. Their age gap is 35 years.


Actor Bruce Willis is 66 years old and he is married to model and actor Emma Hemming Willis, who is 43 years old. The two — who have a 23-year age gap — have been married since 2009.


Actor and musician Jeff Goldblum has been married to dancer Emilie Livingston since 2014. They have a 31-year age difference — Jeff is 69 years old and Emilie is 38 years old.


Seventeen years apart, Amal and George Clooney have been married for seven years. Amal is 43 years old and George is 60 years old.


Singer and songwriter Billy Joel is 72 years old and has been married to 39-year-old Alexis Roderick, a former Wall Street exec, for five years. They have a 33-year age difference.


And actor Matthew McConaughey — who is 52 years old — is married to model Camila Alves — who is 39 years old. They have been married since 2012 and have a 13-year age difference.


