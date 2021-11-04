16 Famous Actors Who Took Their Roles Way Too Seriously



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images, MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection



“It is three years since I started working on it and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her (Reggiani) for a year and a half,” she told British Vogue. The immersion led to some “psychological difficulty” for Gaga, who went on a walk for the first time in about two months and thought she was still on a movie set.