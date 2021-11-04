16 Famous Actors Who Took Their Roles Way Too Seriously

If a coworker sent me a dead pig, I would simply quit.
Of course, this approach — or pursuit of it — can mean that some people take things a bit, er, far. Here are just some actors who really went off the deep end:
1.
Lady Gaga spoke in an Italian accent for nine months while filming House of Gucci.
2.
Ashton Kutcher was hospitalized twice with pancreatitis while preparing to play Steve Jobs in Jobs.
3.
Michael B. Jordan needed therapy after isolating himself while playing Killmonger in Black Panther.
4.
Jared Leto sent his fellow cast a dead pig during his time as the Joker in Suicide Squad.
5.
Robert Pattinson would try to make himself throw up, lick mud, piss himself, put stones in his shoes, and get drunk during filming of The Lighthouse.
6.
Daniel Day-Lewis refused to leave his wheelchair and damaged two ribs while filming My Left Foot.
7.
Halle Berry tried out method acting when she didn’t shower for 10 days to play a crack addict in Jungle Fever.
8.
Jamie Dornan straight-up stalked a woman, leaving the London Underground to prepare for his part as a serial killer in The Fall.
10.
Jamie Foxx had his eyes glued shut for 14 hours a day while playing musician Ray Charles in Ray.
11.
Nicolas Cage had some of his teeth removed without anesthesia to help him prepare for his role in Birdy.
12.
Gary Oldman smoked $20,000 worth of Churchill’s favorite cigars while filming Darkest Hour, giving himself nicotine poisoning.
13.
Kate Winslet lived alone in a cottage by the sea that would often lose power while preparing for Ammonite.
14.
Dustin Hoffman slapped Meryl Streep and taunted her about her recently deceased boyfriend on the set of Kramer V. Kramer.
15.
Forest Whitaker stayed in character playing Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland even off set — to the point where his family stopped speaking to him.
16.
Finally, Will Smith said that he actually fell in love with his Six Degrees of Separation co-star Stockard Channing while filming.