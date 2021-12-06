Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Entertainment

16 Celebrity Couple Red Carpet Moments From 2021

I want what Priyanka and Nick have. 😍

With 2021 came the return of in-person red carpet events, which also brought the return of celebrity couples being cute, charming, and sometimes cringey on the carpet.

Here are 16 of the most memorable celeb couple red carpet moments of 2021:

1.

Rita Ora wore a feathery top to the MTV EMAs, and Taika Waititi had the time of his life playing with her super-long train.


Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Via Getty

2.

Machine Gun Kelly dyed his tongue black then, uh, tongue-kissed Megan Fox at the Billboard Music Awards.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

3.

Justin Mikita adorably fixed Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s bow tie at the Tony Awards.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

4.

Reunited 17 years after their breakup, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their grand debut as a couple again at the Venice Film Festival.


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

5.

Riz Ahmed stopped to fix the hair of his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza, at the Oscars.

I will never forgive E! for cutting away from this adorable moment between Riz Ahmed and his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza!!!! #Oscars


E! / @KathleenNB / Via Twitter: @KathleenNB


Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images

6.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed up to the Met Gala super late, but they couldn’t take their eyes off each other on the red carpet.


James Devaney / GC Images / Via Getty

7.

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison stopped to take a cute selfie at the Cannes Film Festival.


Kate Green / Getty Images

8.

Justin Bieber comforted Hailey Baldwin Bieber after fans chanted his ex-girlfriend’s name at her at the Met Gala.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Via Getty

9.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom looked at each other like this at Variety’s Power Of Women: Los Angeles event.


Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Via Getty

10.

Priyanka Chopra adorably stuck her tongue out at Nick Jonas during the Fashion Awards.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

11.

Lil Uzi Vert and JT shared a sweet smooch at the BET Awards.


Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

12.

Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley cor-dot-nated at the Emmys.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

13.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did this, uh, nose kiss at the VMAs.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

14.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun sealed their red carpet debut with a kiss at the VMAs.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS / Via Getty

15.

Emily V. Gordon gave Kumail Nanjiani a peck on the cheek at the UK premiere of Eternals.


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Via Getty

16.

And finally, Pardison Fontaine goofed off with Megan Thee Stallion at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2021. Check out more from the year here!

