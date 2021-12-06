16 Celebrity Couple Red Carpet Moments From 2021

I want what Priyanka and Nick have. 😍
Here are 16 of the most memorable celeb couple red carpet moments of 2021:
1.
Rita Ora wore a feathery top to the MTV EMAs, and Taika Waititi had the time of his life playing with her super-long train.
2.
Machine Gun Kelly dyed his tongue black then, uh, tongue-kissed Megan Fox at the Billboard Music Awards.
3.
Justin Mikita adorably fixed Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s bow tie at the Tony Awards.
4.
Reunited 17 years after their breakup, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their grand debut as a couple again at the Venice Film Festival.
5.
Riz Ahmed stopped to fix the hair of his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza, at the Oscars.
6.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed up to the Met Gala super late, but they couldn’t take their eyes off each other on the red carpet.
7.
Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison stopped to take a cute selfie at the Cannes Film Festival.
8.
Justin Bieber comforted Hailey Baldwin Bieber after fans chanted his ex-girlfriend’s name at her at the Met Gala.
9.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom looked at each other like this at Variety’s Power Of Women: Los Angeles event.
10.
Priyanka Chopra adorably stuck her tongue out at Nick Jonas during the Fashion Awards.
11.
Lil Uzi Vert and JT shared a sweet smooch at the BET Awards.
12.
Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley cor-dot-nated at the Emmys.
13.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did this, uh, nose kiss at the VMAs.
14.
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun sealed their red carpet debut with a kiss at the VMAs.
15.
Emily V. Gordon gave Kumail Nanjiani a peck on the cheek at the UK premiere of Eternals.
16.
And finally, Pardison Fontaine goofed off with Megan Thee Stallion at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
