16 Celebrities With Lots Of Siblings And 16 With None

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

Celine Dion is the youngest of 14!

Table of Contents

Watching things like Cheaper by the Dozen or Kate Plus 8 probably made you wonder what it’s really like to grow up with a TON of siblings.

On the other hand, however, they might’ve made you daydream about being an only child.

Some people — celebrities included — don’t have to wonder.

Here are 16 celebs who have a ton of siblings:

1.

Kylie Jenner has nine siblings — one sister, one-half brother, four half-sisters, and four half-brothers.


Denise Truscello / WireImage / BuzzFeed / Via Getty

Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob are Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s children. 

After Robert passed away, Kris married Caitlyn Jenner, and they had Kendall and Kylie Jenner. 

Caitlyn already had four other children (Burt, Brandon, and Brody Jenner and Cassandra Marino, who aren’t pictured) from previous relationships.

2.

Rihanna has five siblings — two brothers, two half-sisters, and one half-brother.


Rindoff / Getty Images for Dior / BuzzFeed

Her father, Ronald Fenty, had Kandy, Samantha, and Jamie from three previous relationships. 

After marrying Monica Fenty, he had Rihanna, Rorrey, and Rajad Fenty (pictured). Like Rihanna, Rorrey is a musician, and his stage name is Gallest.

3.

Celine Dion has 13 older siblings — five brothers and eight sisters.


Ethan Miller / Getty Images / BuzzFeed

Their names are Michel (pictured), Clément, Paul, Jacques, Daniel, Claudette, Ghislaine, Linda, Liette, Louise, Pauline, Manon, and Denise.

4.

Dolly Parton has 11 siblings — six brothers and five sisters.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / BuzzFeed / Via Getty

Her siblings are Willadeene, David, Coy, Bobby, Stella (pictured), Cassie, Randel, Larry, Estel, Freida, and Rachel. Dolly’s the fourth oldest.

5.

Louis Tomlinson has seven siblings — six half-sisters and one half-brother.


David M. Benett / BuzzFeed / Via Getty

He’s the only child of his parents, Johannah Poulston and Troy Austin. 

After they separated, Johannah married Mark Tomlinson, with whom she had Lottie (pictured), Félicité, Daisy, and Phoebe. Sadly, Félicité passed away in 2019, three years after their mother.

Louis took his stepfather’s last name. After separating from Mark, Johannah had Doris and Ernest with Dan Deakin, whom she then married. 

Troy also remarried and had Georgia Austin. 

6.

Miley Cyrus has five siblings — one sister, one brother, one half-sister, and two half-brothers.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / BuzzFeed / Via Getty

Her mother, Tish Cyrus, had Brandi and Trace Cyrus from a previous relationship, and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, had Christopher Cody Cyrus (not pictured) from a previous relationship. 

Together, they had Miley, Braison, and Noah Cyrus. 

Like Miley, Trace (of Metro Station), Braison, and Noah are musicians. 

7.

Janet Jackson has nine siblings — one sister, seven brothers, and one half-sister.


Gregg Cobarr / WireImage / BuzzFeed / Via Getty

Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Brandon (who sadly passed away as an infant), Randy, and, of course, Michael were born to Joe and Katherine Jackson, with Janet being their youngest. 

Joh’Vonnie Jackson was born to Joe Jackson and Cheryl Terrell, with whom he allegedly had a 25-year-long affair.

8.

Stephen Colbert has 10 older siblings — three sisters and seven brothers.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images /  Mary Ann Chastain / Getty Images / BuzzFeed

His siblings are Elizabeth Colbert Busch (pictured) and Paul, Margo, Edward, Mary, William, Peter, James, Thomas, and Jay Colbert.

9.

Madonna has seven siblings — three brothers, two sisters, a half-sister, and a half-brother.


Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / BuzzFeed

Anthony, Martin, Madonna, Paula, Christopher (pictured), and Melanie Ciccone were born to Silvio Ciccone and Madonna Fortin. 

After his first wife passed away, Silvio married Joan Gustafson, and they had Jennifer and Mario Ciccone.

10.

Bill Murray has eight siblings — three sisters and five brothers.


Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images/ Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / BuzzFeed / Via Getty

Their names are Peggy, Ed, Brian (bottom picture), Nancy, Laura, Andy, John, and Joel (top picture). Bill is the fifth child.

11.

Jack White has nine older siblings.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The names of his real siblings are unknown, but during his time in the White Stripes, he claimed that his then-wife Meg White was actually his older sister. They still continued with their ruse after their marriage certificate was leaked, revealing they’d been married from 1996–2000. 

12.

Marie Osmond has eight brothers.


Hulton Archive / Getty Images / BuzzFeed

She’s the second youngest. Her brothers’ names are Virl (not pictured), Tom (also not pictured), Alan, Merrill, Wayne, Jay, Jimmy, and Donny (the other half of the Donny & Marie show).

13.

Alec Baldwin has five younger siblings — three brothers and two sisters.


Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic / BuzzFeed / Via Getty

His sisters, Elizabeth Keuchler and Jane Anne Sasso, tend to stay out of the spotlight, but Daniel, William, and Stephen Baldwin (all pictured) are actors like their big brother.

14.

Zendaya has five older siblings — three half-sisters and two half-brothers.


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty

Her dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, had Katianna, Kaylee, Annabella, Austin, and Julien Coleman in a previous relationship. Zendaya’s the only child he has with her mother, Claire Stoermer. 

15.

Conan O’Brien has five siblings — three brothers and two sisters.


Janet Knott/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / BuzzFeed

Their names are Neal, Luke (pictured), Justin, Kate, and Jane O’Brien. 

16.

Kristen Bell has six siblings — two stepsisters, two half-sisters, and two half-brothers.


Denise Truscello / WireImage / BuzzFeed / Via Getty

She’s the only child of her parents, Tom Bell and Lorelei Frygier, who divorced. 

Tom has two stepdaughters from his second marriage to Kelly Bell — Sara O’Connor Machiniak (pictured) and Jody O’Connor. 

Lorelei married John Avedian, and together they had Matt, John, Laura, and Megan Avedian.

And now, here are 16 celebs who are only children:

17.

Olivia Rodrigo doesn’t have any siblings, but she does have a pet bird named Levon.


@oliviarodrigo / Via Twitter: @oliviarodrigo

It’s possible that his name came from the song “Golden Bird” by Levon Helm.

18.

Megan Thee Stallion credits her self-confidence to the three strong women she grew up with — her mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother.


Josh Brasted / FilmMagic / Via Getty

She told Variety, “They were all polite Southern women, but so sassy, smart and strong: ‘You don’t need a man to do anything for you.’ … Because they put that in me, nobody can tell me the opposite: ‘My mom told me I was great, so that must mean I’m great!’” 

19.

The Weeknd really wanted a brother growing up.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme

He told the Guardian, “I didn’t have a father figure in the house. No boys around. Just me and my mom…I didn’t want a sister, I wanted a brother.” 

20.

Lea Michele dreamed of having “like a billion” kids because she found being an only child to be lonely.


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for (RED)

During a 2014 appearance on Daybreak, she said, “I always hated being an only child. … I always wished I had more siblings!”

21.

Natalie Portman thinks of her friends as her “fake siblings.”


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In 2010, she told Vogue, “In Los Angeles, I have five friends, and I see them every day. It’s the first time I’ve had really close girlfriends.”

22.

Saoirse Ronan doesn’t have any human siblings, but Fran, the dog she shares with her mom, is the favorite child.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

She told the Irish Sun, “He is now my mother’s child and has definitely taken my place. I’m number two in the house now and Fran’s number one.”

23.

Pierce Brosnan didn’t have any siblings, but his mother was always supportive of his acting dreams.


Toni Passig / WireImage / Via Getty

He told the Irish Times, “She always said follow your dreams, and I had this crazy dream about making movies.”

24.

Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t have any siblings, but he calls his drummer, Rook, his “little brother.”


Jason Kempin / Getty Images / Venla Shalin/Redferns / Via Getty

Rook — whose real name is JP Cappelletty  — was a fan of MGK who first got his attention by sending him videos of himself playing the drums. 

25.

Samuel L. Jackson is an only child, and so is his daughter, Zoe Jackson.


Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Via Getty

After she was born in 1982, he took five years off from acting in order to be fully focused on his family.

26.

Betty White doesn’t have any biological siblings or children, but she is “blessed” with three stepchildren.


Kelsey Mcneal / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Sandra Bullock told People that Betty, who was giving her advice on being a good stepmom, told her, “You know what? I never had children biologically. I married someone who had three children. And how blessed I was to have those three stepchildren.”

27.

Idris Elba calls his manager, Oronde Garrett, his “little brother.”


David M. Benett / Getty Images for Superdry /eff Spicer / Getty Images

28.

Alyson Hannigan grew up an only child, but when she was pregnant for the second time, she came up with the idea of having the new baby “give” her older sister a gift to help prevent any feelings of jealousy.


Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Via Getty

She told People, “When the baby arrived, we had her give her big sister a big play structure in the backyard. It was a gift from the baby to her big sister, and [my oldest] loves it.”

29.

Sebastian Stan grew up as an only child and lived in three different countries with his mom.


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

He was born in Romania, moved to Austria when he was 8, and moved to the US when he was 12.

30.

Sarah Michelle Gellar may not have sisters in real life, but she stayed close with Michelle Trachtenberg, who played her sister on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, after the show ended.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

On Instagram, Sarah said, “I met you as a little girl on [All My Children] and have continued to watch you grow. You may be taller then me now, but you will always be my little sister. You have the key to my heart.”

31.

Growing up, Ringo Starr sometimes wished he had brothers and sisters so he’d have somebody “to talk to when it’s raining.”


Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

32.

And finally, Karen Gillan attributes the “unusual drive” she had to get into film to growing up without siblings.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

She told the Guardian, “As a kid, I would point at the television and say, ‘How do I get in there?’ By 13 or 14, when I was able to use the internet, I could look up auditions, and then I was writing so many letters to people and sending stuff to agents.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR