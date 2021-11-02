16 Celebrities With Lots Of Siblings And 16 With None

Celine Dion is the youngest of 14!
On the other hand, however, they might’ve made you daydream about being an only child.
Some people — celebrities included — don’t have to wonder.
Here are 16 celebs who have a ton of siblings:
1.
Kylie Jenner has nine siblings — one sister, one-half brother, four half-sisters, and four half-brothers.
2.
Rihanna has five siblings — two brothers, two half-sisters, and one half-brother.
3.
Celine Dion has 13 older siblings — five brothers and eight sisters.
4.
Dolly Parton has 11 siblings — six brothers and five sisters.
5.
Louis Tomlinson has seven siblings — six half-sisters and one half-brother.
6.
Miley Cyrus has five siblings — one sister, one brother, one half-sister, and two half-brothers.
7.
Janet Jackson has nine siblings — one sister, seven brothers, and one half-sister.
8.
Stephen Colbert has 10 older siblings — three sisters and seven brothers.
9.
Madonna has seven siblings — three brothers, two sisters, a half-sister, and a half-brother.
10.
Bill Murray has eight siblings — three sisters and five brothers.
11.
Jack White has nine older siblings.
12.
Marie Osmond has eight brothers.
13.
Alec Baldwin has five younger siblings — three brothers and two sisters.
14.
Zendaya has five older siblings — three half-sisters and two half-brothers.
15.
Conan O’Brien has five siblings — three brothers and two sisters.
16.
Kristen Bell has six siblings — two stepsisters, two half-sisters, and two half-brothers.
And now, here are 16 celebs who are only children:
17.
Olivia Rodrigo doesn’t have any siblings, but she does have a pet bird named Levon.
18.
Megan Thee Stallion credits her self-confidence to the three strong women she grew up with — her mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
19.
The Weeknd really wanted a brother growing up.
20.
Lea Michele dreamed of having “like a billion” kids because she found being an only child to be lonely.
21.
Natalie Portman thinks of her friends as her “fake siblings.”
22.
Saoirse Ronan doesn’t have any human siblings, but Fran, the dog she shares with her mom, is the favorite child.
23.
Pierce Brosnan didn’t have any siblings, but his mother was always supportive of his acting dreams.
24.
Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t have any siblings, but he calls his drummer, Rook, his “little brother.”
25.
Samuel L. Jackson is an only child, and so is his daughter, Zoe Jackson.
26.
Betty White doesn’t have any biological siblings or children, but she is “blessed” with three stepchildren.
27.
Idris Elba calls his manager, Oronde Garrett, his “little brother.”
28.
Alyson Hannigan grew up an only child, but when she was pregnant for the second time, she came up with the idea of having the new baby “give” her older sister a gift to help prevent any feelings of jealousy.
29.
Sebastian Stan grew up as an only child and lived in three different countries with his mom.
30.
Sarah Michelle Gellar may not have sisters in real life, but she stayed close with Michelle Trachtenberg, who played her sister on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, after the show ended.
31.
Growing up, Ringo Starr sometimes wished he had brothers and sisters so he’d have somebody “to talk to when it’s raining.”
32.
And finally, Karen Gillan attributes the “unusual drive” she had to get into film to growing up without siblings.