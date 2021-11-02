16 Celebrities With Lots Of Siblings And 16 With None



David M. Benett / BuzzFeed / Via Getty



He’s the only child of his parents, Johannah Poulston and Troy Austin.

After they separated, Johannah married Mark Tomlinson, with whom she had Lottie (pictured), Félicité, Daisy, and Phoebe. Sadly, Félicité passed away in 2019, three years after their mother.

Louis took his stepfather’s last name. After separating from Mark, Johannah had Doris and Ernest with Dan Deakin, whom she then married.

Troy also remarried and had Georgia Austin.