16 Celebrities Who Turned Down Sequels And Reboots

He went on, “But I guess my point is like, for me, in a post-Donald Trump America, to go, ‘Let’s go to Orange County,’ I feel like you have to have a real reckoning politically and socially. And is that what people want to see with this show? I don’t know. And is there a way to do both? I mean, there is I suppose, but in my eyes, I’d probably want to torch it more than, like, the fans would want. So, I don’t know who would be happy.”



Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

