16 Celebrities Who Keep Their Kids Out Of The Spotlight



Ian Tuttle / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize



She told People, “If they want to be actors [later] in life, I would be so supportive of it. Can you imagine me being [a] mom [who is] pushing her kids out there? That’s not going to happen.”

On the podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, she also said that she’s more concerned with setting proper boundaries with her kids instead of trying to be their “friend.” She said, “I realized that [my mother] and I were friends. We were not parent and child, and therefore I had to completely relearn what parent-child dynamic is, and I’ve been both inside of myself.”