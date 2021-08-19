16 Celebrities Who Have Supported Their Fans

In 2016, Taylor dropped in on the wedding of Max Singer and Kenya Smith. She then proceeded to plop down at the piano to perform “Blank Space,” one of their favorite songs.

Taylor has a long history of surprising fans by showing up to their engagement parties, birthdays, baby showers, and sending them huge boxes at Christmas. This occasion was extra special because the groom’s mother had died recently, and “Blank Space” was one of the songs he and his mother enjoyed listening to together.