16 Celebrities Who Have Supported Their Fans

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Ask and sometimes you shall receive.

1.

Rihanna privately helped a fan to come out and supported him discovering his sexuality.


BuzzFeed

In 2016, one of Rihanna’s fans reached out via Instagram DM to express his fear over coming to terms with his sexuality. The singer not only responded, but continued to check in on his well-being throughout his coming out journey, at one point sending this beautiful message of encouragement. 

2.

Drake visited a superfan in Chicago to support her heart transplant surgery.

View this video on YouTube


TODAY / Via youtube.com

In 2018, 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez was awaiting a heart transplant in a hospital in Chicago when she begged for Drake to come and visit her. He showed up, saying, “You asked me to come, I’m here.” 

3.

Ariana Grande reached out to fans online who she knew were struggling financially during COVID and helped cover their salaries.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ariana Grande doesn’t like to talk about her good deeds. She prefers instead to perform secret acts of kindness, like sending money via Venmo to fans who posted financial struggles on social media. Numerous fans said Ariana reached out to them after seeing their posts and offered to send them money to help pay rent or bills. 

4.

Nicki Minaj paid off college tuition for some of her straight-A fans.

Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a


@NICKIMINAJ / Via Twitter: @NICKIMINAJ

In 2017, after a few fans reached out to Nicki via Twitter and telling her of their financial woes, Nicki responded by not only offering to pay part of their tuition, but also tweeting that she would help pay off other fans’ tuition as long as they could prove they had straight As.

5.

Taylor Swift famously surprised a couple at their New Jersey wedding and even performed a song.


@Gage_Simmons / Via Twitter: @Gage_Simmons

In 2016, Taylor dropped in on the wedding of Max Singer and Kenya Smith. She then proceeded to plop down at the piano to perform “Blank Space,” one of their favorite songs.

Taylor has a long history of surprising fans by showing up to their engagement parties, birthdays, baby showers, and sending them huge boxes at Christmas. This occasion was extra special because the groom’s mother had died recently, and “Blank Space” was one of the songs he and his mother enjoyed listening to together.

6.

Miley Cyrus helped a former The Voice contestant find permanent housing.

7.

Harry Styles helped a fan come out to her mom by announcing “Tina, she’s gay!” on stage at one of his concerts.

8.

Robert Downey Jr. built a literal Iron Man arm for one of his fans.


ABC / Via cnn.com

Well, Rob didn’t actually build the arm, Limbitless Solutions in Florida did. But he did present 7-year-old Alex Pring with the arm himself (after the prop master for the Marvel movies helped give it a makeover, of course). At the time, Iron Man was Alex’s favorite superhero. 

9.

Camila Cabello helped a fan transition after meeting at a signing.

10.

Khloé Kardashian once went to prom with one of her superfans.

My very first prom and I went with THE BEST date ever @NarbehKardash !!!!! We had so much fun!!! How handsome is my date???


@khloekardashian / Via Twitter: @khloekardashian

In 2019, Khloé took Narbeh, a high school senior in California, to his prom after exchanging DMs on Instagram. Narbeh runs a Kardashian fan account and had actually met Khloe at an event prior to their prom rendezvous. The two have continued communicating on social media since.

11.

Gina Rodriguez sent her 2015 Golden Globes dress to a fan to wear at her prom.


@TheJessica_C / Via Twitter: @TheJessica_C

In 2016, 17-year-old Jessica Casanova tweeted at Gina saying she’d “love to wear her Golden Globes” dress to prom. Gina responded asking for her address and then actually sent the teen her dress. 

12.

Zac Efron once bought a new phone for a fan who smashed his in a rush of excitement while trying to film him.

13.

Justin Bieber arranged a surprise quinceñera for a fan who missed her real one after being diagnosed with meningitis.

14.

Although not a specific instance, Selena Gomez has met so many fans through the Make-A-Wish Foundation that she won an award for it in 2012.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

In 2013, Make-A-Wish reported that Gomez had granted more than 90 wishes. 

15.

Meghan Markle wrote a handwritten letter to a fan who said Meghan’s words inspired her to begin aid work in Costa Rica.


@ddarveyy / Via Twitter: @ddarveyy

In 2011, Emily Sorrells reached out to Meghan on Twitter. Thus began their six-year online friendship, before they met face-to-face at an event in 2016. There, Meghan publicly announced their friendship, her support for Emily, and then handed Emily a handwritten letter. 

16.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson flew out a 7-year-old terminally ill fan to hang out with him on the set of Baywatch.

