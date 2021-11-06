16 Celebrities Who Dated A Crew Member From Set

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

Kristin Cavallari secretly dated a camera operator while she was fake-dating Brody Jenner on The Hills!!!

Table of Contents

1.

Samira Wiley was playing Poussey Washington on Orange Is the New Black when she met her wife, Lauren Morelli, who was working as a writer for the show.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I was really attracted to Lauren’s mind first before I met Lauren the person,” Samira told Bust magazine. “I got her script and I was like, ‘This person’s really talented; I can’t wait to meet this person.'”

2.

Julia Roberts met her husband, Danny Moder, while he was working as the first assistant camera operator on the set of The Mexican.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for CORE Gala

Julia and Danny have been married since 2002 and have three children together. “Getting married to Danny, that was the first, like, ‘My life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way,’” Julia told Gwyneth Paltrow. 

3.

Jennifer Lawrence met her ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky on the set of Mother, which Jennifer starred in and Darren directed.


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music

“Dating the director was different because it’s, like, we’d be on the tour together [and] I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie,” Jennifer shared with Variety. “He comes back from the tour and that’s all he wants to talk about.” The couple dated for a year before calling it quits, but they’re still on good terms. 

4.

Natalie Portman met her husband, Benjamin Millepied, on the set of Black Swan, where he worked as the choreographer and played the role of David.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Natalie thanked Benjamin in her Best Actress Oscar acceptance speech for the film. “My beautiful love, Benjamin Millepied, who choreographed the film and has now given me my most important role of my life,” Natalie said, referring to her pregnancy with their first child together.  

5.

Christina Aguilera met her fiancé, Matt Rutler, when he was working as a production assistant on Burlesque. They have one child together and have been engaged since 2014.


Steve Jennings / Getty Images

“You continuously impress me with how devoted, driven and hardworking you are, while being a devoted, loving and thoughtful parent & partner,” Christina shared in an Instagram post for Matt’s birthday.

6.

Usher met his ex-wife Tameka Foster when she was working as his stylist.


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Usher and Tameka have two children together: Usher “Cinco” Raymond V and Naviyd. Tameka faced harsh criticism from the media during their partnership, throughout their divorce, and during the custody battle for their children. “I was a nobody; it’s easy to pick on me,” she shared with Page Six. “I don’t have a big team that’s gonna be able to ever hit back.”

7.

Simon Cowell met his ex-fiancé Mezhgan Hussainy on the set of American Idol, where she worked as the makeup department head.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

After telling the UK’s Sun that their engagement was “a big mistake,” Simon gifted Mezhgan with a mansion estimated to be worth $8 million. 

8.

Rob Lowe and his wife of 30 years, Sheryl Berkoff, were first set up on a blind date in 1983 but didn’t start a relationship until 1989, when Sheryl was working as a makeup artist on Rob’s movie Bad Influence.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I always say to people, ‘If there’s any way to marry your best friend, do it.’ ‘Cause the rest of it comes and goes, and I was very lucky there,” Rob shared on the Goopfellas podcast. 

9.

Tom Felton met Olivia Jade Gordon on the set of Harry Potter, where Tom portrayed Draco Malfoy and Olivia worked as the stunt assistant.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

In addition to working with the stunt team, Olivia portrayed Draco’s wife, Astoria Greengrass, in The Deathly Hallows Part II. The couple reportedly broke up in 2016 after seven years together. 

10.

While playing Xialing in Shang-Chi, Meng’er Zhang fell in love with Yung Lee, one of the action designers for the Marvel film.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

“We didn’t prepare anything for our marriage celebration, but the production threw a big party for us to celebrate,” Zhang told Screen Rant. Simu Liu and Awkwafina even took the couple to Disneyland where the cast and crew celebrated with karaoke. 

11.

Anna Kendrick met her boyfriend Ben Richardson on the set of the 2013 comedy Drinking Buddies — Ben was the cinematographer and Anna starred in the film.


Alo Ceballos / GC Images / Getty Images

Aside from working together on Drinking Buddies, Ben and Anna have collaborated on projects like Happy Christmas and Table 19.

12.

Matt LeBlanc met his girlfriend Aurora Mulligan while he was working as the host of Top Gear and Aurora was assistant-producing the series.


Philip Toscano — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Aurora also made an on-camera cameo in Top Gear as a bride whose wedding at St. Paul’s Cathedral was crashed by Matt.

13.

Whitney Port married Tim Rosenman, an associate producer of The Hills and Whitney’s subsequent New York spinoff series, The City.


Michael Kovac / Getty Images

14.

Meanwhile, Kristin Cavallari secretly dated The Hills camera operator, Miguel Medina, for a few months despite fake-dating Brody Jenner onscreen.


/ SplashNews.com

“We dated for a few months and nobody knew,” Kristin told a shocked Heidi Montag on Very Cavallari. “And I was dating Brody on the show, and meanwhile, Miguel was, like, filming it.”

15.

Model Martha Hunt reportedly met her fiancé, photographer Jason McDonald, during a 2015 photo shoot.


Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Martha and Jason got engaged in 2020, and the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “I have a secret…,” featuring a photo of her new ring.

16.

And Kandi Burruss met her husband, Todd Tucker, a producer of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, while they were filming Season 4 in South Africa.


Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The reality TV couple tied the knot in 2016. “This is one of the best days of my life,” Kandi told In Touch Weekly. “And to have just had the wedding of my dreams, it’s all been so beautiful.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR