16 Celebrities Who Dated A Crew Member From Set

2.
Julia Roberts met her husband, Danny Moder, while he was working as the first assistant camera operator on the set of The Mexican.
3.
Jennifer Lawrence met her ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky on the set of Mother, which Jennifer starred in and Darren directed.
4.
Natalie Portman met her husband, Benjamin Millepied, on the set of Black Swan, where he worked as the choreographer and played the role of David.
5.
Christina Aguilera met her fiancé, Matt Rutler, when he was working as a production assistant on Burlesque. They have one child together and have been engaged since 2014.
6.
Usher met his ex-wife Tameka Foster when she was working as his stylist.
7.
Simon Cowell met his ex-fiancé Mezhgan Hussainy on the set of American Idol, where she worked as the makeup department head.
8.
Rob Lowe and his wife of 30 years, Sheryl Berkoff, were first set up on a blind date in 1983 but didn’t start a relationship until 1989, when Sheryl was working as a makeup artist on Rob’s movie Bad Influence.
9.
Tom Felton met Olivia Jade Gordon on the set of Harry Potter, where Tom portrayed Draco Malfoy and Olivia worked as the stunt assistant.
10.
While playing Xialing in Shang-Chi, Meng’er Zhang fell in love with Yung Lee, one of the action designers for the Marvel film.
11.
Anna Kendrick met her boyfriend Ben Richardson on the set of the 2013 comedy Drinking Buddies — Ben was the cinematographer and Anna starred in the film.
12.
Matt LeBlanc met his girlfriend Aurora Mulligan while he was working as the host of Top Gear and Aurora was assistant-producing the series.
13.
Whitney Port married Tim Rosenman, an associate producer of The Hills and Whitney’s subsequent New York spinoff series, The City.
14.
Meanwhile, Kristin Cavallari secretly dated The Hills camera operator, Miguel Medina, for a few months despite fake-dating Brody Jenner onscreen.
15.
Model Martha Hunt reportedly met her fiancé, photographer Jason McDonald, during a 2015 photo shoot.
16.
And Kandi Burruss met her husband, Todd Tucker, a producer of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, while they were filming Season 4 in South Africa.