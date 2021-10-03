16 Celeb Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debut In 2021

2021 is the year of love!
Some celeb couples make their red carpet debut as soon as things are official, and others wait months or even years to confirm their relationship in public.
Here are 16 celebrity couples who made their red carpet debut in 2021:
1.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walked their first red carpet together at the VMAs in September.
They started dating in February after 15 years of friendship.
2.
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton seemingly confirmed they’re together at the Tony Awards in September.
They’ve been rumored to be together since they starred in Betrayal on Broadway together in 2019.
3.
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew made their debut at the premiere of The J-Team in September.
They’ve been together since January.
4.
Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri made their debut at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in September.
They’ve been dating since 2017.
5.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked their first red carpet since getting back together at the Venice Film Festival in September.
They previously dated from 2002-2004 and were engaged, and they reunited this summer.
6.
Halsey and Alev Aydin walked their first red carpet together at the If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power movie premiere in August.
7.
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley made their debut at a fundraiser for The Black Heart Foundation in September.
They’ve reportedly been together since 2020.
8.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walked their first red carpet together at the Met Gala.
They started dating in 2020.
9.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora walked their first red carpet together at the premiere of The Suicide Squad in August.
They started dating around April.
10.
Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck made their red carpet debut at the Billboard Music Awards in May.
They confirmed their relationship in 2020.
11.
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun made their debut at the VMAs in September.
They first sparked dating rumors when they released “Flames” together in January.
12.
Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas made their debut at the MTV Movie and Video Awards in May.
They first met as costars on The Young and The Restless in 2015 and started dating in 2020.
13.
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata walked their first red carpet together at the PIG premiere in July.
They got married in February.
14.
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim made their debut at the premiere of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings in August.
The Selling Sunset costars have been working together since 2018 and started dating in July 2021.
15.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt walked their first red carpet together at the Academy Awards in April.
They started dating in 2020.
16.
And finally, Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine made their debut at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May.
She confirmed their relationship via Instagram Live in February.
