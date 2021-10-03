16 Celeb Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debut In 2021

2021 is the year of love!

When you’re a celebrity, walking the red carpet with your significant other for the first time is a big step in your relationship — it lets the whole world know you’re together.

Some celeb couples make their red carpet debut as soon as things are official, and others wait months or even years to confirm their relationship in public.

Here are 16 celebrity couples who made their red carpet debut in 2021:

1.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walked their first red carpet together at the VMAs in September.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

They started dating in February after 15 years of friendship.


Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton seemingly confirmed they’re together at the Tony Awards in September.


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

They’ve been rumored to be together since they starred in Betrayal on Broadway together in 2019.


Jenny Anderson / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

3.

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew made their debut at the premiere of The J-Team in September.


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

They’ve been together since January.


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

4.

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri made their debut at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in September.


Telemundo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

They’ve been dating since 2017.

5.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked their first red carpet since getting back together at the Venice Film Festival in September.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

They previously dated from 2002-2004 and were engaged, and they reunited this summer.


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

6.

Halsey and Alev Aydin walked their first red carpet together at the If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power movie premiere in August.


Jerritt Clark/ Inhouse Images


Jerritt Clark/ Inhouse Images

7.

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley made their debut at a fundraiser for The Black Heart Foundation in September.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Modest! Golf

They’ve reportedly been together since 2020.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Modest! Golf

8.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walked their first red carpet together at the Met Gala.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

They started dating in 2020.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

9.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora walked their first red carpet together at the premiere of The Suicide Squad in August.


Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Via Getty

They started dating around April.


Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

10.

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck made their red carpet debut at the Billboard Music Awards in May.


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

They confirmed their relationship in 2020.


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

11.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun made their debut at the VMAs in September.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

They first sparked dating rumors when they released “Flames” together in January.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

12.

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas made their debut at the MTV Movie and Video Awards in May.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

They first met as costars on The Young and The Restless in 2015 and started dating in 2020.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

13.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata walked their first red carpet together at the PIG premiere in July.


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for NEON

They got married in February.


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for NEON

14.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim made their debut at the premiere of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings in August.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

The Selling Sunset costars have been working together since 2018 and started dating in July 2021.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

15.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt walked their first red carpet together at the Academy Awards in April.

They started dating in 2020.


Abc / ABC via Getty Images

16.

And finally, Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine made their debut at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

She confirmed their relationship via Instagram Live in February.


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

