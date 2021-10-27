15 TV Actors Who Married Their Longtime Costar

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

It’s Always Sunny is basically a matchmaking service!

Table of Contents

Sometimes, TV actors spend so much time pretending to be in love with their costar that the butterflies in their stomach become real. Their love story plays out behind-the-scenes while their characters’ plays out on camera.

Oftentimes, these costar couples wait until their show wraps to tie the knot. Some, however, say their vows before the final episode airs.

Here are 15 costar couples who got married while starring in a TV show together:

1.

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer played Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton on True Blood from 2008-2014.

They got married in 2010.


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

2.

Grace Gealey played Anika “Boo Boo Kitty” Calhoun on Empire from 2015-2018, and Trai Byers played Andre Lyon from 2015-2020.


20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

They got married in 2016.


Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Via Getty

3.

Mariska Hargitay has played Olivia Pope on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit since 1999, and Peter Hermann joined the cast as Trevor Langan from 2002-2019 then returned in 2021.

They got married in 2004.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Samsung

After her 500th episode aired, he tweeted, “You astonish me. We met in episode 54. Best 447 episodes of my life. Congratulations, you beautiful life force. I love you.”

4.

Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin played Prince Charming and Snow White on Once Upon A Time from 2011-2018.


Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

They got married in 2014.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

5.

Melissa Benoist has played Kara Danvers on Supergirl since 2015, and Chris Wood joined the cast as Mon-El in 2016.


Bettina Strauss / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

They got married in 2019.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

6.

Kelly Ripa played Hayley Vaughan on All My Children from 1990-2002 and reprised her role in 2010, and Mark Consuelos played Mateo Santos from 1995-2002 (taking over the role from Tio Ortiz) and reprised his role in 2010.


Ann Limongello/©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

They got married in 1996.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

7.

Sophia Bush played Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill from 2003-2012, and Chad Michael Murray played Lucas Scott from 2003-2009 then returned in 2012.


Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

They got married in 2005, separated after a few months, then finalized their divorce in 2006.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Via Getty

8.

Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley played Clarke Griffin and Bellamy Blake on The 100 from 2014-2020.


Warner Brothers / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

They got married in 2019.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for New York Comic Con

9.

Jared Padalecki played Sam Winchester on Supernatural from 2005-2020, and Genevieve Cortese took over the role of Ruby (who was previously played by Katie Cassidy) in 2007.

They got married in 2010.


Phillip Chin / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

10.

Vincent Kartheiser played Pete Campbell on Mad Men from 2007-2015, and Alexis Bledel joined the cast as Beth Dawes in 2011.


Amc / Â©AMC / courtesy Everett Collection

They got married in 2014.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

11.

Alyson Hannigan played Willow Rosenberg on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel from 1997-2003, and Alexis Denisof played Wesley Wyndam-Pryce from 1999-2004.

They got married in 2003.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

12.

Linda Kaye Henning played Betty Jo Bradley on Petticoat Junction from 1963-1970, and Mike Minor joined the cast as Steve Elliot in 1966.


CBS Courtesy Everett Collection

They got married in 1968 then divorced in 1973.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

13.

Johanna Braddy and Josh Blaylock played Jennifer Matthews/Jenny Matrix and Brian Doheny in Video Game High School from 2012-2014.

They got married in 2012 then divorced in 2015.


Rodrigo Vaz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

14.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Charlie Day have been playing the Waitress and Charlie Kelly on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia since 2005.


Fx Networks / Â©FX Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

They got married in 2006.


Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

15.

And finally, Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney have been playing Deandra “Sweet Dee” Reynolds and Ronald “Mac” McDonald on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia since 2005.


©FXX / Courtesy Everett Collection

They got married in 2008.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR