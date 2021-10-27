15 TV Actors Who Married Their Longtime Costar

It’s Always Sunny is basically a matchmaking service!
Oftentimes, these costar couples wait until their show wraps to tie the knot. Some, however, say their vows before the final episode airs.
Here are 15 costar couples who got married while starring in a TV show together:
1.
Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer played Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton on True Blood from 2008-2014.
They got married in 2010.
2.
Grace Gealey played Anika “Boo Boo Kitty” Calhoun on Empire from 2015-2018, and Trai Byers played Andre Lyon from 2015-2020.
They got married in 2016.
3.
Mariska Hargitay has played Olivia Pope on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit since 1999, and Peter Hermann joined the cast as Trevor Langan from 2002-2019 then returned in 2021.
They got married in 2004.
4.
Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin played Prince Charming and Snow White on Once Upon A Time from 2011-2018.
They got married in 2014.
5.
Melissa Benoist has played Kara Danvers on Supergirl since 2015, and Chris Wood joined the cast as Mon-El in 2016.
They got married in 2019.
6.
Kelly Ripa played Hayley Vaughan on All My Children from 1990-2002 and reprised her role in 2010, and Mark Consuelos played Mateo Santos from 1995-2002 (taking over the role from Tio Ortiz) and reprised his role in 2010.
They got married in 1996.
7.
Sophia Bush played Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill from 2003-2012, and Chad Michael Murray played Lucas Scott from 2003-2009 then returned in 2012.
They got married in 2005, separated after a few months, then finalized their divorce in 2006.
8.
Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley played Clarke Griffin and Bellamy Blake on The 100 from 2014-2020.
They got married in 2019.
9.
Jared Padalecki played Sam Winchester on Supernatural from 2005-2020, and Genevieve Cortese took over the role of Ruby (who was previously played by Katie Cassidy) in 2007.
They got married in 2010.
10.
Vincent Kartheiser played Pete Campbell on Mad Men from 2007-2015, and Alexis Bledel joined the cast as Beth Dawes in 2011.
They got married in 2014.
11.
Alyson Hannigan played Willow Rosenberg on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel from 1997-2003, and Alexis Denisof played Wesley Wyndam-Pryce from 1999-2004.
They got married in 2003.
12.
Linda Kaye Henning played Betty Jo Bradley on Petticoat Junction from 1963-1970, and Mike Minor joined the cast as Steve Elliot in 1966.
They got married in 1968 then divorced in 1973.
13.
Johanna Braddy and Josh Blaylock played Jennifer Matthews/Jenny Matrix and Brian Doheny in Video Game High School from 2012-2014.
They got married in 2012 then divorced in 2015.
14.
Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Charlie Day have been playing the Waitress and Charlie Kelly on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia since 2005.
They got married in 2006.
15.
And finally, Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney have been playing Deandra “Sweet Dee” Reynolds and Ronald “Mac” McDonald on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia since 2005.
They got married in 2008.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!