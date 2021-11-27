15 Times Celebrities Acted Alongside Their Children

…I knew I had to talk about other celebrity offspring who teamed up with their parents onscreen.
1.
Mark Consuelos and Michael Consuelos — Riverdale
Michael, 24, played a younger version of his dad Mark, 50, on the hit CW series.
2.
Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne — The Souvenir, Part I and II
Tilda, 61, and her 24-year-old daughter Honor play mother and daughter in the films. But that’s not all, the films’ director/writer Joanna Hogg is also Honor’s godmother.
Lea, 60, got to star alongside not one, but both of her daughters (Zoey, 27, and Madelyn, 30). Lea also directed the 2017 comedy, while her husband (and their father) Howard Deutch co-produced it.
4.
Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri — The Banger Sisters
Susan, 75, and her daughter Eva, 36, are no strangers when it comes to working together. They also shared the screen in films like Dead Man Walking, Middle of Nowhere, That’s My Boy, and Mothers and Daughters.
5.
Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow — Sylvia
Blythe, 78, has been a household name on the stage, TV, and film since the ’60s, so it’s no wonder her daughter, Goop founder, Gwyneth, 49, would follow suit.
6.
Melissa McCarthy, Vivian Falcone, and Georgette Falcone — The Boss
While you’ve probably noticed Melissa and her husband starring alongside each other in a ton of films, their oldest daughter Vivian, 14, also made an appearance in their 2016 film The Boss as Melissa’s younger self, while their youngest daughter Georgette, 11, played a Brownie troop member.
Taylor, 28, made a cameo in Bryan’s, 65, show Breaking Bad in a 2010 episode called “No Más.” She went on to star in series like Sweet/Vicious and American Vandal.
8.
Tina Fey and Alice Richmond — 30 Rock
A now 16-year-old Alice played a younger version of her mom Tina, 51, in a 2012 episode of 30 Rock called “Mazel Tov, Dummies!”
9.
Kate Beckinsale and Lily Mo Sheen — Underworld: Evolution
Kate, 48, is wildly known for starring in the Underworld film franchise and her daughter Lily, 22, made an appearance in one of them, playing Kate’s younger self.
10.
Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt, and Pax Jolie-Pitt — Maleficent
It’s no secret that Vivienne, 13, played young Princess Aurora in Maleficent, but did you also know two of Angelina’s, 46, older children were in the film as well? Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, both had nonspeaking roles playing townspeople.
11.
Will Smith and Willow Smith — I Am Legend
Not only has Willow, 21, starred alongside her dad Will, 53, but she’s also lent her voice to Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, which stars her mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50.
12.
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus — Hannah Montana
No, Dolly Parton, 75, is not Miley’s, 28, mom, but she is Miley’s godmother, which means talent runs all throughout her family.
13.
Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke — The Good Lord Bird
Maya, 23, played Ethan’s, 51, daughter in the American historical drama series. Maya has revealed she always calls on her parents for acting advice.
14.
Larry David, Cazzie David, and Romy David — Hannah Montana
Because his daughters Cazzie, 27, and Romy, 25, were such big fans of the show, their dad Larry, 74, brought them both on Hannah Montana for a fun cameo.
15.
Gal Gadot, Yaron Varsano, Maya Varsano, and Alma Varsano — Wonder Woman 1984
At the end of the film, Gal’s, 36, eldest daughter Alma, 10, is seen throwing a snowball, while Maya, 4, rides a carousel, with her father (Gal’s husband) Yaron, 45.
Can you think of another Hollywood parent/child pairing that we don’t talk about enough? Let us know in the comments below!