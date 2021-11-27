Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
15 Times Celebrities Acted Alongside Their Children
15 Times Celebrities Acted Alongside Their Children
Entertainment

15 Times Celebrities Acted Alongside Their Children

by Bradly Lamb
Table of Contents

After watching the mommy-daughter duo, Margaret Quailey and Andie MacDowell bring the story of Maid to life on Netflix…

…I knew I had to talk about other celebrity offspring who teamed up with their parents onscreen.

1.

Mark Consuelos and Michael Consuelos — Riverdale


Katie Yu / The CW / Everett Collection

Michael, 24, played a younger version of his dad Mark, 50, on the hit CW series.

2.

Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne — The Souvenir, Part I and II


Sandro Kopp / A24 / Everett Collection

Tilda, 61, and her 24-year-old daughter Honor play mother and daughter in the films. But that’s not all, the films’ director/writer Joanna Hogg is also Honor’s godmother.


Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

“It was hilarious to work with my mom,” Honor said. “I loved it so much, and it was somehow very natural. Obviously, it was proper performing — on screen could not be more different to our relationship in real life.”

Lea, 60, got to star alongside not one, but both of her daughters (Zoey, 27, and Madelyn, 30). Lea also directed the 2017 comedy, while her husband (and their father) Howard Deutch co-produced it.


Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

“One of the things that I was always conscious of as a mother was to see them as people, not extensions of myself,” Lea told InStyle. “They are their own selves, their own souls. It’s also really fun to spend time with them, artist to artist.”

4.

Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri — The Banger Sisters


Fox Searchlight / Fox Searchlight/Everett Collection

Susan, 75, and her daughter Eva, 36, are no strangers when it comes to working together. They also shared the screen in films like Dead Man Walking, Middle of Nowhere, That’s My Boy, and Mothers and Daughters.


Michael Buckner / Getty Images

“I think (my mother) really unapologetically…went after what she needed to be fulfilled,” Eva told Yahoo Finance. “So it was nice to just have that example.”

5.

Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow — Sylvia


Focus Films / Focus Films/ Everett Collection

Blythe, 78, has been a household name on the stage, TV, and film since the ’60s, so it’s no wonder her daughter, Goop founder, Gwyneth, 49, would follow suit.


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I was hard on you during that,” Blythe told People. “It came so damn easily to you and I thought you had to sweat blood and tears to give a great performance and you never did. I wish I had recognized your otherness and embraced it.”

6.

Melissa McCarthy, Vivian Falcone, and Georgette Falcone — The Boss


Universal Pictures, Allstar Picture Library / Alamy Stock Photo

While you’ve probably noticed Melissa and her husband starring alongside each other in a ton of films, their oldest daughter Vivian, 14, also made an appearance in their 2016 film The Boss as Melissa’s younger self, while their youngest daughter Georgette, 11, played a Brownie troop member.


Gabe Ginsberg / WireImage / Getty Images

“They kept asking and we said no for months, and [then] my oldest said, ‘Am I not allowed to even try?'” Melissa told E! about Vivian auditioning. “She’s very smart and I said, ‘That’s good, you went right to it because I certainly can’t say you’re not allowed to try. So we spent the next month seeing really if she’d do it. She did great.”

Taylor, 28, made a cameo in Bryan’s, 65, show Breaking Bad in a 2010 episode called “No Más.” She went on to star in series like Sweet/Vicious and American Vandal.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Although she didn’t have a main role in Breaking Bad, there was one impactful scene in the series that made Bryan think of Taylor. During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Bryan revealed Jane’s death in Season 2 hurt him because it was difficult to watch a woman suffer like that — it reminded him of one of his greatest fears: having to bury his own children. 

8.

Tina Fey and Alice Richmond — 30 Rock

A now 16-year-old Alice played a younger version of her mom Tina, 51, in a 2012 episode of 30 Rock called “Mazel Tov, Dummies!”


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

But Alice isn’t the only one. Tina’s 10-year-old daughter Penelope earned a role on her new Peacock series Girls5eva — Tina’s husband Jeff Richmond composed the music for the series.

“Our daughter Penelope ended up being in the show,” Tina told the Today show. “There was a part for a 9-year-old, and I was like, ‘If we don’t let her audition for this, she’s going to kill us.'”

9.

Kate Beckinsale and Lily Mo Sheen — Underworld: Evolution

Kate, 48, is wildly known for starring in the Underworld film franchise and her daughter Lily, 22, made an appearance in one of them, playing Kate’s younger self.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I think it’s really important to her to have her own thing and blaze her own trail and do her own stuff,” Kate told People.

10.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt, and Pax Jolie-Pitt — Maleficent

It’s no secret that Vivienne, 13, played young Princess Aurora in Maleficent, but did you also know two of Angelina’s, 46, older children were in the film as well? Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, both had nonspeaking roles playing townspeople.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“We think it’s fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors,” Angelina said. “That’s not our goal, for Brad and I, at all.”

11.

Will Smith and Willow Smith — I Am Legend

Not only has Willow, 21, starred alongside her dad Will, 53, but she’s also lent her voice to Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, which stars her mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I began to experiment with my parenting by reassessing my relationships with my children in terms of my care and concern for their feelings,” Will explained. “I began to be able to perceive emotional injuries of their childhoods.”

12.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus — Hannah Montana


Disney Channel / Disney Channel/Everett Collection

No, Dolly Parton, 75, is not Miley’s, 28, mom, but she is Miley’s godmother, which means talent runs all throughout her family.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

“I think she’s gonna have a big career after that show is off the air,” Dolly said about Miley’s role on Hannah Montana. “I know I’m partial, because she’s my goddaughter. But I’m amazed at the talent that child has and the effect she has on people.”

13.

Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke — The Good Lord Bird


William Gray / Showtime / Everett Collection

Maya, 23, played Ethan’s, 51, daughter in the American historical drama series. Maya has revealed she always calls on her parents for acting advice.


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I knew when she was a kid that she was — all parents feel this way — but I felt that she was an artist really young,” Hawke said at the Television Critics Association. “She’s a substantive human being and it keeps my life interesting and exciting to try to be the person that she wants me to be.” 

14.

Larry David, Cazzie David, and Romy David — Hannah Montana

Because his daughters Cazzie, 27, and Romy, 25, were such big fans of the show, their dad Larry, 74, brought them both on Hannah Montana for a fun cameo.


Gary Gershoff / WireImage / Getty Images

“Cazzie is the one who’s mortified that she grew up in a famous family,” Larry said. “It’s a difficult thing to be in her position and still want to be taken seriously.”

15.

Gal Gadot, Yaron Varsano, Maya Varsano, and Alma Varsano — Wonder Woman 1984

At the end of the film, Gal’s, 36, eldest daughter Alma, 10, is seen throwing a snowball, while Maya, 4, rides a carousel, with her father (Gal’s husband) Yaron, 45.

Can you think of another Hollywood parent/child pairing that we don’t talk about enough? Let us know in the comments below!

