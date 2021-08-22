15 Surprising Celebrity Relative Vs Look-A-Likes

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

TIL Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein are actually siblings.

There are a lot of family trees running through Hollywood, but there are also a ton of celebrities who look similar without sharing any family ties at all. These kinds of connections can actually be pretty surprising.

Here are 15 pairs of celebs I was surprised to find out are related and 15 pairs I was surprised to find out aren’t actually related:

1.

Emma Roberts is Julia Roberts’s niece.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty

2.

Diane Keaton and Michael Keaton both use stage names — no relation.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Turner, Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

3.

Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein are siblings.


Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Via Getty

4.

Victoria Justice and Nina Dobrev, who look like they could be sisters, are not related.


Steve Granitz / WireImage, Jason Kempin / Getty Images / Via Getty

5.

Brandy and Snoop Dogg are cousins.


Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage / Via Getty

6.

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel don’t share any blood.


Jesse Grant / WireImage for Bluprint / Via Getty

7.

Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy are cousins.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

8.

Yet Mila Kunis and her mini me, Odeya Rush, aren’t remotely related.


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty

9.

Glenn Close and Brooke Shields are second cousins.


Scott Wintrow / Getty Images

10.

Susan Sarandon and Sigourney Weaver might look related, but they aren’t.


David M. Benett / Via Getty

11.

Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola are actually cousins.


J. Vespa / WireImage / Via Getty

12.

And somehow, Lucy Hale and Selena Gomez aren’t.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association, Theo Wargo / Getty Images

13.

Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson are half siblings.


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

14.

Penélope Cruz and Salma Hayek are friends, but not family.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

15.

Lily Collins is the daughter of Phil Collins.


Todd Williamson / Via Getty

16.

Tatyana Ali and Gabrielle Union were great as costars in The Brothers, but they’re not related in any way, shape, or form.

17.

Denzel Washington is the father of John David Washington.


Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

18.

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie might look alike, but they’re not related.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Emma McIntyre / Getty Images / Via Getty

19.

Jamie Lee Curtis is the daughter of Janet Leigh.


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

20.

Jennifer Garner and Christa B. Allen aren’t related, but they looked enough alike to play the same character in 13 Going on 30.


Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage / Via Getty

21.

Karen Gillan and Caitlin Blackwood are cousins, and they met for the first time when they both played Amy Pond on Doctor Who.


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic, Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

22.

Helen Mirren and Alexandra Grant don’t share any familial ties.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for SUTTON / Via Getty

23.

Bryce Dallas Howard is the daughter of Ron Howard.


David Livingston / Getty Images

24.

Paul Reubens and Alan Cumming are neither cousins nor clones.


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Via Getty

25.

Diana Ross is the mother of Tracee Ellis Ross.


George Pimentel / Getty Images

26.

Zach Galifianakis and Nick Offerman aren’t related; they just look a whole lot alike with their beards.


David Livingston / Getty Images, Roy Rochlin / FilmMagic / Via Getty

27.

Melanie Griffith is Dakota Johnson’s mom.


Dan Macmedan / WireImage / Via Getty

28.

Kristen Stewart and Jena Malone might look like they could be cousins, but they aren’t.


E. Charbonneau / WireImage / Via Getty

29.

However, Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz are second cousins.


Al Pereira / WireImage / Via Getty

30.

And finally, I truly find it difficult to believe that Keira Knightley and Winona Ryder are not related in any way, shape, or form.


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images, Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR