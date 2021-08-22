15 Surprising Celebrity Relative Vs Look-A-Likes

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TIL Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein are actually siblings.
There are a lot of family trees running through Hollywood, but there are also a ton of celebrities who look similar without sharing any family ties at all. These kinds of connections can actually be pretty surprising.
Here are 15 pairs of celebs I was surprised to find out are related and 15 pairs I was surprised to find out aren’t actually related:
16.
Tatyana Ali and Gabrielle Union were great as costars in The Brothers, but they’re not related in any way, shape, or form.
20.
Jennifer Garner and Christa B. Allen aren’t related, but they looked enough alike to play the same character in 13 Going on 30.
21.
Karen Gillan and Caitlin Blackwood are cousins, and they met for the first time when they both played Amy Pond on Doctor Who.
26.
Zach Galifianakis and Nick Offerman aren’t related; they just look a whole lot alike with their beards.
30.
And finally, I truly find it difficult to believe that Keira Knightley and Winona Ryder are not related in any way, shape, or form.
