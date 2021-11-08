15 Random Celebrity Couples That Still Have Me Confused



Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images



Rumors swirled in the 1990s about a steamy relationship brewing between the two iconic musicians, and during a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, Madonna officially confirmed they dated. “I was dating Tupac Shakur at the time, and the thing is he got me all riled up on life in general,” she said. “So, when I went on the show, I was feeling very gangsta.” A handwritten letter from Tupac to Madonna dated back to 1995 was later released, which gave a little more perspective on their relationship.