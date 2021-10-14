15 Of Eva Longoria’s Best Red Carpet Looks

So I thought it would be fun to look back at her top red carpet looks over the years! Here are all my favorites:
1.
The dress with scalloped detailing that she wore to the 2009 Golden Globes, where she invented the color red:
2.
This dazzling metallic dress she wore to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival:
3.
This elegant black dress she wore to the 2011 Golden Globes:
4.
The 2009 Cannes Film Festival dress that served as much drama as the movies:
5.
This stunning green 2016 SAG Awards gown that transformed her into a high-fashion wood nymph:
6.
The bold one-shoulder dress she wore to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival:
7.
This graceful white gown she wore to the 2014 Cannes Film Festival:
8.
This beautiful cutout dress she wore to the 2019 amfAR Gala:
9.
The fierce, sheer dress she wore to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival:
10.
This 2006 Emmys dress that just felt super fun:
11.
The 2008 Met Gala dress of fantastical, cascading ruffles that was just perfect for the theme of “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy”:
12.
This mesmerizing one-shoulder gown she wore to the 2015 Cannes Film Festival:
13.
The 2008 SAG Awards dress with a scoop back that is the definition of glamorous:
14.
The black lace chiffon dress she wore to the 2013 Golden Globes:
15.
And finally, the iconic dress with the gorgeous train that she wore to the 2012 Cannes Film Festival:
Which of Eva Longoria’s looks is your favorite? LMK in the comments below!
