15 Of Eva Longoria’s Best Red Carpet Looks

Bradly Lamb
We all know that Eva Longoria is a total fashion icon.


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

So I thought it would be fun to look back at her top red carpet looks over the years! Here are all my favorites:

1.

The dress with scalloped detailing that she wore to the 2009 Golden Globes, where she invented the color red:


Vince Bucci / WireImage / Getty Images


2.

This dazzling metallic dress she wore to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival:


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images


3.

This elegant black dress she wore to the 2011 Golden Globes:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images


4.

The 2009 Cannes Film Festival dress that served as much drama as the movies:


George Pimentel / FilmMagic / Getty Images


5.

This stunning green 2016 SAG Awards gown that transformed her into a high-fashion wood nymph:


Jason Merritt / Getty Images for Turner


6.

The bold one-shoulder dress she wore to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival:


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images


7.

This graceful white gown she wore to the 2014 Cannes Film Festival:


Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images


8.

This beautiful cutout dress she wore to the 2019 amfAR Gala:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images


9.

The fierce, sheer dress she wore to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival:


Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images


10.

This 2006 Emmys dress that just felt super fun:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images


11.

The 2008 Met Gala dress of fantastical, cascading ruffles that was just perfect for the theme of “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy”:


Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images


12.

This mesmerizing one-shoulder gown she wore to the 2015 Cannes Film Festival:


Antonio De Moraes Barros Filho / Film Magic / Getty Images


13.

The 2008 SAG Awards dress with a scoop back that is the definition of glamorous:


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images


14.

The black lace chiffon dress she wore to the 2013 Golden Globes:


Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images


15.

And finally, the iconic dress with the gorgeous train that she wore to the 2012 Cannes Film Festival:


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images


Which of Eva Longoria’s looks is your favorite? LMK in the comments below!

Join BuzzFeed as we celebrate Latinx Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and explore more content celebrating la cultura.


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

