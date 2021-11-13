15 Musician Couples Who Fell In Love While Collaborating

Is there a certain song that made you fall head-over-heels in love with the celebrity who sang it? Now, imagine if that song was actually a duet, and you were the person performing the other half of it.

It’s really not surprising that some singers fall in love with their duet partners, producers, or other musicians who’ve helped them out in the recording studio or on stage.

Here are 15 celebrity couples who fell in love while making music together:

1.

Avril Lavigne met Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger in 2012 when they met up to write songs for her album Avril Lavigne, got engaged to him a month and six days later, married him in 2013, then divorced him in 2015.


George Pimentel / Getty Images

However, they remain good friends.

Song they recorded together: “Let Me Go” by Avril Lavigne ft. Chad Kroeger

2.

Though neither one has outright confirmed it, Taylor Swift and John Mayer were romantically linked for a few months after releasing “Half of My Heart” in 2009.


Theo Wargo / Via Getty

Songs (allegedly) about their relationship: “Dear John” by Taylor Swift and “Paper Doll” by John Mayer.

3.

After a disastrous first meeting as teenagers, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz hit it off when he produced her song “Waiting for Your Love,” and after separating from his first wife, Mashonda, in 2009, Swizz confirmed his relationship with Alicia.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Alicia and Swizz got married in 2010. Mashonda and Alicia have since grown to think of themselves as a blended family.

Other songs they’ve done together: “Teenage Love Affair (Remix)” by Alicia Keys and “Speechless” by Alicia Keys ft. Eve

Songs about their relationship: “Best I Ever Had” by Drake ft. Swizz Beatz, and “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready)” and “Blended Family (What You Do For Love)” by Alicia Keys

4.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first met in 2014 when they were both touring with Austin Mahone and released their first song together in 2015, but it wasn’t until after releasing “Señorita” in 2019 that they made their relationship official.


Jason Koerner / Getty Images

Songs about their relationship: Every song Shawn ever wrote, according to his Wonder documentary. In the doc, he said, “My song comes on the radio or something and I’m like, ‘Everything’s about you…They have always been about you.'”

Songs (probably) about their relationship: “Liar,” “Shameless,” “Bad Kind of Butterflies,” and a bunch of other songs from Camila’s Romance album.

5.

In 2015, Halsey’s debut album, Badlands, was executive produced by their then-boyfriend Lido, and even after they broke up the following year, the pair continued to live together and collaborate for a while.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Songs they did together: “New Americana,” “Castle,” and a bunch of other songs across all four of Halsey’s albums — Badlands, Hopeless Fountain KingdomManic, and If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Songs (possibly) about their relationship: Lido’s 2016 album Everything.

6.

Halsey and G-Eazy first sparked romance rumors when they dropped “Him & I” in 2017, and, after a very public relationship, Halsey confirmed their breakup via Instagram in 2018.


Steve Jennings / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Songs (speculated to be) about their relationship: “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad” by Halsey, and “I Wanna Rock” and “Had Enough” by G-Eazy

7.

Blake Shelton met Miranda Lambert while performing “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” with her for the CMT 100 Greatest Duets special in 2005, divorced his first wife in 2006, officially started dating Miranda soon after, married her in 2011, and divorced her in 2015.


Kevin Winter / Via Getty

Songs they did together:  “Home,” “Bear Skin Rug,” “Red River Blue,” and “Draggin’ the River” by Blake Shelton ft. Miranda Lambert, just to name a few. They’ve also cowritten a bunch of solo songs together, including “Over You” by Miranda Lambert.

Songs (probably) about their relationship: A lot of Miranda’s 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings

8.

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy first met in 1999 when he produced the music video for her debut single, “If You Had My Love,” and they were together until 2001.


Vince Bucci / AFP via Getty Images

Another song they did together: “Feelin’ So Good” by Jennifer Lopez ft. Diddy and G. Dep

Songs (possibly) about their relationship: “I Need a Girl” by Diddy ft. Usher and Loon

9.

When Selena Gomez and Zedd released “I Want You to Know” in 2015, they both denied dating rumors, but Selena later confirmed that they’d dated briefly.


Kevin Mazur / Via Getty

Songs about their relationship: In 2012 — three years before they got together —Zedd tweeted that he wanted to title a new song he’d written “Selena Gomez.”

10.

Though Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth denied that they were dating after releasing “We Don’t Talk Anymore” in 2016, Charlie confirmed their short-lived relationship two years later — but Selena denied his claims.


Kevin Mazur / Via Getty

Songs (possibly) about their relationship: “Attention” and “How Long” by Charlie Puth 

11.

Ciara met Future in 2012 when he made a remix of her song “Sorry,” went public with their relationship in 2013, accepted his proposal several months later, then called off their engagement in 2014 amid rumors he cheated on her (which he denied).


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

They have a son, Future Jr., together. 

Songs they did together: “Where You Go,” “Anytime,” and “Body Party (Remix)” by Ciara ft. Future, and “Turn on the Lights (Remix)” by Future ft. Ciara

Songs (possibly) about their relationship: “I Bet” by Ciara and “Super Slimey” by Future

12.

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa first met at a bar in the ’80s, and she joined his backing band, the E Street Band, in 1984. They duetted on stage together during his Born in the USA and Tunnel of Love Express tours, and after he divorced Julianne Phillips in 1989, his relationship with Patti began.


Taylor Hill / Getty Images

They got married in 1991.

Songs about their relationship: His entire Western Stars album is dedicated to her.

13.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande recorded their own version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” after he asked her to record a duet with him via Twitter in 2012, and after releasing two more songs together, they officially dated from 2016–2018.


Kevin Mazur / Via Getty

Mac sadly passed away a few months after their separation. 

Other songs they released together: “The Way” and “Into You (Remix)” by Ariana Grande ft. Mac Miller, and “My Favorite Part” by Mac Miller ft. Ariana Grande

Songs (probably) about their relationship: “Soulmate,” “Perfecto, ” and “Dunno” by Mac Miller, and “Imagine,” “Everytime,” “Thank U Next,” and “Just Like Magic” by Ariana Grande

14.

Ariana Grande and Big Sean first met at a music festival in 2012, but it wasn’t until they collaborated on “Best Mistake” in 2014 that they were linked romantically. They only dated until 2015, but they’ve remained close friends since.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Other songs they made together: “Right There” and “Research” by Ariana Grande and Big Sean

Songs about their relationship: “Thank U Next” by Ariana Grande and “Stay Down” by Big Sean

Songs (possibly) about their relationship: “Let Me Love You” by Ariana Grande

15.

And finally, in 2012, Big Sean asked out his “Beware” collaborator Jhené Aiko, but since she was already in a relationship, they only hung out as friends. In 2016, they formed a music duo called Twenty88, and after Jhené’s divorce was finalized, they started dating. Aside from a brief separation in 2019, they’re still together.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Songs they made together: “I’m Gonna Be,” “I Know,” and “Win Some, Lose Some” by Big Sean ft. Jhené Aiko, and the entire Twenty88 album

Songs (probably) about their relationship: “Triggered” by Jhené Aiko and “Single Again” by Big Sean (which Jhené sang background vocals on)

