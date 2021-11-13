15 Musician Couples Who Fell In Love While Collaborating

I’m adding all of these songs to my playlist. ❤️
It’s really not surprising that some singers fall in love with their duet partners, producers, or other musicians who’ve helped them out in the recording studio or on stage.
Here are 15 celebrity couples who fell in love while making music together:
1.
Avril Lavigne met Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger in 2012 when they met up to write songs for her album Avril Lavigne, got engaged to him a month and six days later, married him in 2013, then divorced him in 2015.
2.
Though neither one has outright confirmed it, Taylor Swift and John Mayer were romantically linked for a few months after releasing “Half of My Heart” in 2009.
3.
After a disastrous first meeting as teenagers, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz hit it off when he produced her song “Waiting for Your Love,” and after separating from his first wife, Mashonda, in 2009, Swizz confirmed his relationship with Alicia.
4.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first met in 2014 when they were both touring with Austin Mahone and released their first song together in 2015, but it wasn’t until after releasing “Señorita” in 2019 that they made their relationship official.
5.
In 2015, Halsey’s debut album, Badlands, was executive produced by their then-boyfriend Lido, and even after they broke up the following year, the pair continued to live together and collaborate for a while.
6.
Halsey and G-Eazy first sparked romance rumors when they dropped “Him & I” in 2017, and, after a very public relationship, Halsey confirmed their breakup via Instagram in 2018.
7.
Blake Shelton met Miranda Lambert while performing “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” with her for the CMT 100 Greatest Duets special in 2005, divorced his first wife in 2006, officially started dating Miranda soon after, married her in 2011, and divorced her in 2015.
8.
Jennifer Lopez and Diddy first met in 1999 when he produced the music video for her debut single, “If You Had My Love,” and they were together until 2001.
9.
When Selena Gomez and Zedd released “I Want You to Know” in 2015, they both denied dating rumors, but Selena later confirmed that they’d dated briefly.
10.
Though Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth denied that they were dating after releasing “We Don’t Talk Anymore” in 2016, Charlie confirmed their short-lived relationship two years later — but Selena denied his claims.
11.
Ciara met Future in 2012 when he made a remix of her song “Sorry,” went public with their relationship in 2013, accepted his proposal several months later, then called off their engagement in 2014 amid rumors he cheated on her (which he denied).
12.
Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa first met at a bar in the ’80s, and she joined his backing band, the E Street Band, in 1984. They duetted on stage together during his Born in the USA and Tunnel of Love Express tours, and after he divorced Julianne Phillips in 1989, his relationship with Patti began.
13.
Mac Miller and Ariana Grande recorded their own version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” after he asked her to record a duet with him via Twitter in 2012, and after releasing two more songs together, they officially dated from 2016–2018.
14.
Ariana Grande and Big Sean first met at a music festival in 2012, but it wasn’t until they collaborated on “Best Mistake” in 2014 that they were linked romantically. They only dated until 2015, but they’ve remained close friends since.
15.
And finally, in 2012, Big Sean asked out his “Beware” collaborator Jhené Aiko, but since she was already in a relationship, they only hung out as friends. In 2016, they formed a music duo called Twenty88, and after Jhené’s divorce was finalized, they started dating. Aside from a brief separation in 2019, they’re still together.