15 Costars Who Are In Love And 10 Who Hated Each Other

According to director Robert Benton, “There was no way Dustin could shake her. No way he could do anything to shake her. She was just there, and she was an incredible force.”

In 2018, Meryl told the BBC, “This is tricky because when you’re an actor, you’re in a scene, you have to feel free. … This was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me. And you see it in the movie. It was overstepping. But I think those things are being corrected in this moment. And they’re not politically corrected; they’re fixed. They will be fixed, because people won’t accept it anymore. So that’s a good thing.”