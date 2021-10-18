15 Cool Facts That Are As Random As They Are Interesting

2.
The original fire hydrant patent (credited to Frederick Graff Sr. in the 1800s) was lost in a fire.
3.
Inside the Actor’s Studio host James Lipton used to be a Parisian pimp.
4.
DUI offenders in Ohio are issued yellow license plates to help police officers identify them while on the road.
5.
Clownfish can change their sex, including their reproductive organs, and the process is irreversible.
6.
John Cena has granted more Make A Wish requests than any other celebrity in the charity’s history.
8.
Tomato ketchup was once used as medicine to cure diarrhea and jaundice.
10.
Canadians eat more mac ‘n’ cheese, specifically Kraft macaroni and cheese, than any other nation.
11.
Nutmeg isn’t just used in food. It can also be hallucinogenic if consumed in large doses.
12.
Talk about good acting — Toni Collette faked her appendicitis so well when she was a teen that doctors ended up removing her appendix.
13.
Snakes can help predict earthquakes. They can sense them up to five days before, from up to 75 miles away.
14.
You can actually go to Hell…Hell, Norway that is, or even Hell, Michigan. And don’t worry, it doesn’t really get hot.
15.
Lastly, MGM put 16-year-old Judy Garland on a strict diet while filming The Wizard of Oz, which consisted of chicken soup, black coffee, and up to 80 cigarettes a day.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!