Both equally talented in their own right, it only makes sense that these now BFFs would first meet on the set of The Edge of Love in 2008. Sienna has cited Kiera as her beauty icon and has supported her friend as she welcomed her first child in 2014. The low-key friends tend to keep to themselves, but show up to cheer each other on at movie premieres and Keira’s 2013 wedding in France.