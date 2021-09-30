15 Beanie Feldstein Fun Facts

I definitely did not know Beanie has a fear of colored tongues.

You know Beanie Feldstein. She was absolutely hilarious in the instant classic, Booksmart. She starred in the Broadway musical, Hello Dolly! And now, she’s playing Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story.


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

The 28-year-old is basically taking over Hollywood, and I love to see it! So I thought it’d be cool to learn some fun facts about my new favorite actor:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

1.

Beanie is the younger sister of Jonah Hill. Yes, that Jonah Hill!


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In this pic, Jonah is wearing a hoodie with the words “Beanie’s brother” stitched on it. So sweet!

2.

Her real name is Elizabeth.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Her British nanny called her Elizabeanie, and the name Beanie just stuck. “I think it was, as we say in Yiddish, bashert, which means ‘meant to be,’ because it really fits me, and I love it,” she told her college newspaper, The Wesleyan Argus.

3.

She met her partner, Bonnie Chance Roberts, on the set of How to Build A Girl.

4.

She’s besties with Ben Platt, AKA the star of Dear Evan Hansen.

5.

She’s scared of colored tongues.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A kid in her class brought in fries and Shrek ketchups in different colors for his birthday. When her classmates had green, blue, and purple tongues, she ran out of the class crying. “It’s just unnatural to me. It just freaks me out. I don’t know why. It just really gives me weird feelings. So I don’t eat a lot of lollipops or popsicles or anything,” she said.

6.

She’s a Ravenclaw.


Beanie Feldstein / Twitter: @BeanieFeldstein

Back in 2017, she tweeted the breakdown of how she fit into each house. Pretty much exactly what I’d expect!

7.

Her shopping weakness is backpacks.


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

She told Racked, “I have to own close to 40 at this point! I’ve been wearing them every day to the theater, since they fit everything I could possibly need to bring…The one I wore to set every day on Lady Bird was this fun, pink floral print. And I wore a bright pink backpack all through college, too. So I guess it’s my thing!”

8.

She graduated from Wesleyan College with a Sociology degree.

9.

She was a campus tour guide.

10.

If she didn’t become an actor, she would run her own summer camp.

11.

She’s in Maroon 5’s music video for Girls Like You.

12.

She was nominated for her first Golden Globe for her role in Booksmart.


Annapurna Pictures / Everett Courtesy Collection

Although she didn’t win the award, she’s a winner in my book!

13.

If she could work with any celebrity, it would be Melissa McCarthy.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

“Working with Melissa McCarthy has always been the dream — on Lady Bird, Saoirse and I were constantly quoting Bridesmaids lines back and forth,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I have a pipe dream that we could play a young Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy in something.”

14.

At nine years old, she developed nodules on her vocal chords and could no longer speak.


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

During an interview with the LA Times, she revealed that the condition could only be fixed through daily speech therapy and singing lessons. It scared her into realizing she wanted to be an actress. Since she was putting so much time and effort into fixing her voice, she wanted it to pay off!

15.

And finally, she absolutely loves nail art.

Can’t wait to see what you do next, Beanie!

