15 Beanie Feldstein Fun Facts



David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images



A kid in her class brought in fries and Shrek ketchups in different colors for his birthday. When her classmates had green, blue, and purple tongues, she ran out of the class crying. “It’s just unnatural to me. It just freaks me out. I don’t know why. It just really gives me weird feelings. So I don’t eat a lot of lollipops or popsicles or anything,” she said.