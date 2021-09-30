15 Beanie Feldstein Fun Facts

I definitely did not know Beanie has a fear of colored tongues.
The 28-year-old is basically taking over Hollywood, and I love to see it! So I thought it’d be cool to learn some fun facts about my new favorite actor:
1.
Beanie is the younger sister of Jonah Hill. Yes, that Jonah Hill!
2.
Her real name is Elizabeth.
3.
She met her partner, Bonnie Chance Roberts, on the set of How to Build A Girl.
4.
She’s besties with Ben Platt, AKA the star of Dear Evan Hansen.
5.
She’s scared of colored tongues.
6.
She’s a Ravenclaw.
7.
Her shopping weakness is backpacks.
8.
She graduated from Wesleyan College with a Sociology degree.
9.
She was a campus tour guide.
10.
If she didn’t become an actor, she would run her own summer camp.
11.
She’s in Maroon 5’s music video for Girls Like You.
12.
She was nominated for her first Golden Globe for her role in Booksmart.
13.
If she could work with any celebrity, it would be Melissa McCarthy.
14.
At nine years old, she developed nodules on her vocal chords and could no longer speak.
15.
And finally, she absolutely loves nail art.
Can’t wait to see what you do next, Beanie!
